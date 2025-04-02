Mercedes Moné (FKA Sasha Banks) wants real-life Bloodline member's blockbuster arrival in AEW

Mercedes Moné (formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE) recently expressed her desire to see a real-life Bloodline member in Tony Khan's AEW. She has worked with the said star during her stint with the Stamford-based promotion.

Tamina Snuka is a second-generation wrestler in WWE. She is the daughter of the legendary Jimmy Snuka. The real-life Bloodline member has been in the Stamford-based promotion since 2010. However, the former Women's Tag Team Champion has been inactive since February 2023. Fans have since been wondering about her prolonged absence.

Mercedes Moné recently took to her X account to engage in a Q&A session with fans. A user asked her to share some thoughts on Tamina. The CEO spoke highly of the WWE star and indicated that she would like to see the 47-year-old join Tony Khan's roster.

"Thoughts on Tamother aka Tamina!" a fan asked.

"That’s my Sister 4 [sic] life! I love her and would love to see her, you know where someday," The CEO replied.

Tamina and the erstwhile Sasha Banks were a part of Team B.A.D. alongside Naomi in the Stamford-based company. Her last match in WWE happened in February 2023 against Michin at Main Event. She's still signed to the company, although she was removed from the active roster in July 2024.

Mercedes Moné on the possibility of Bayley joining AEW

Mercedes Moné and Bayley are best friends in real life. During her Q&A session, another fan asked her to comment on the possibility of the WWE star joining AEW. She responded with several folding hands emojis, hinting that she would like to see it happen.

"Is there a chance we will see Bayley in AEW? #AskTheCEO," a fan asked.

Unlike Tamina, Bayley is active in WWE. The Role Model last wrestled on the March 10 edition of Monday Night RAW, losing to Raquel Rodriguez in a Women's Intercontinental Title number-one contender's match.

