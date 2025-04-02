Mercedes Mone reacts to the idea of Bayley joining AEW

Mercedes Mone has reacted to the idea of her longtime friend Bayley joining her in AEW. She was responding to a fan's comment on social media.

The CEO parted ways with WWE back in 2022 and was signed by Tony Khan to AEW. She and The Role Model both feuded and teamed up on multiple occasions. They are recognized as the first-ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, and they're members of the Four Horsewomen.

Mercedes Mone recently did a Q&A on X where fans could ask her anything. Someone asked her about the possibility of Bayley showing up in AEW. She simply responded with several folding hands emojis, seemingly stating that she was hoping or praying that it would happen.

"Is there a chance we will see Bayley in AEW? #AskTheCEO," asked the fan.

You can check out her response below:

Bayley's new feud ahead of WrestleMania 41 was questioned

It was announced on RAW that Lyra Valkyria would defend her Women's Intercontinental Title against the WWE veteran on the upcoming episode of the show. She pointed out that The Role Model is the only person who defeated her during her title reign, so she wants to prove to herself that she can beat her.

Speaking on a recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleBinge, Vince Russo questioned why WWE was starting a new storyline with the two stars when WrestleMania was only two weeks away.

"Isn't it kind of late to do something with only two weeks left, man? What are you gonna book in two weeks, man? You know what I mean? [Lyra Valkyria] gets jumped by somebody. What else are you gonna book in two weeks?" Russo questioned.

If The Role Model does win the title on RAW next week, it's possible that she might miss WrestleMania. The show is less than three weeks away, so anything can happen.

