Vince Russo calls out current WWE champion's booking ahead of WrestleMania 41; feels it's too late to start new storyline (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has called out WWE over their booking of a current champion on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleBinge, the former WWE head writer Russo criticized the Stamford-based promotion's creative team for not booking Lyra Valkyria's Women's Intercontinental Championship defense for WrestleMania 41.

"Isn't it kind of late to do something with only two weeks left, man? What are you gonna book in two weeks, man? You know what I mean? [Lyra Valkyria] gets jumped by somebody. What else are you gonna book in two weeks?" Russo questioned. [From 35:04 onwards]

Elsewhere on the show, Russo also questioned the rationale behind introducing the Women's Intercontinental and United States Championships, given the treatment the two titles have received so far on WWE television.

"Why even create those two titles, Chris, if you're not gonna make them mean anything? Why would you do that?" Russo added. [From 35:59 onwards]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Lyra Valkyria versus Bayley for the Women's Intercontinental Championship is set for next week's edition of RAW in Minnesota. As for the Women's United States Championship, fans may see Chelsea Green defend her title against Zelina Vega somewhere down the line.

