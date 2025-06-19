Mercedes Mone gets a new nickname from popular AEW star

Mercedes Mone has been synonymous with multiple nicknames in the world of professional wrestling. Apparently, a popular AEW star gave her a new one upon witnessing her rise to the top of the food chain.
The star, who is one of the top personnel in All Elite Wrestling, is Prince Nana. He is currently serving as Swerve Strickland's manager and has been instrumental in taking his success to unprecedented heights.
As for Mone, she rose to prominence as 'The Legit Boss' during her time in WWE. Following her abrupt departure from the Stamford-based promotion, she molded herself into 'The CEO' to move away from her past gimmick and establish her status as a global star.
Prince Nana took to his Instagram to hype Mone's upcoming appearance on AEW Dynamite. Revealing himself to be a brother figure to her, he called her 'Miss Undisputed,' giving her a new name and possibly referring to her status as a multi-title holder of different promotions at the same time.
"I’m always the big brother when it comes to my cuzzo Miss Undisputed @mercedesmone 💯💯🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽💪🏽💪🏽🔥🔥We Ready for #aewdynamite💥," he wrote.
Mercedes Mone has reportedly been dating fellow AEW star
While her professional life is skyrocketing due to her remarkable AEW tenure, recent events suggest that Mercedes Mone may have found love again in her life. Recently, fellow AEW star Beast Mortos dropped a photo of the duo with the caption, "In your arms, I find peace", which was also reposted by Mone.
Furthermore, a new report by TMZ stated that Mone has confirmed her relationship, noting that it was indeed 'a real beauty and the beast situation.' Mortos has been making waves with his in-ring performances on Collision and is set to become a lawyer after recently passing his examinations.
There is no official confirmation from either of the two stars about their blossoming romance. However, all signs are strongly pointing toward Mercedes Mone being in love a year after she revealed her divorce from her former husband, Sarath Ton, and is possibly in a good place in terms of her personal life.