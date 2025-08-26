  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Mercedes Mone given a new name by former AEW World Champion

Mercedes Mone given a new name by former AEW World Champion

By Faiz Ahmed
Modified Aug 26, 2025 17:22 GMT
Mercedes Mone gets a new nickname. (Image via her X/@MercedesVarnado)
Mercedes Mone gets a new nickname. (Image via her X/@MercedesVarnado)

Mercedes Mone is one of the biggest female stars currently on the AEW roster. The CEO is enjoying her time with the Jacksonville-based promotion and has been on top of her game since signing with the company. She is the current TBS Champion and is well on her way to becoming the longest-reigning holder of the title in history.

Ad

Mone recently took to X (Twitter) to mock another AEW star, following which she was given a new name by former AEW Women's World Champion, Nyla Rose. Queen Aminata recently informed her fans on Twitter that she has been a victim of a robbery, which has her stuck in London.

Mone mocked the wrestler while responding to the post. Rose, who herself is very active on social media, replied to the CEO's tweet and called her Carmen Sandiego. For the uninformed, Carmen Sandiego is a master thief who appears in video games and animated TV shows.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Calm down Carmen Sandiego," Rose's tweet read.

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

Ad

AEW star Mercedes Mone had an unforgettable weekend in London

The CEO was involved in multiple matches this past weekend in London and came out victorious in all of them. Her weekend began with a title vs title match on Friday Night with Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women's Champion Emersyn Jane at Night One of Revolution Pro Wrestling's 13th Anniversary show.

She defeated Jane on Friday Night to add another belt to her collection before earning another win on Saturday night. She wrestled the Cut Throat Collective on Night Two of the show in a six-woman tag match alongside Dani Luna and Kanji and emerged victorious, before capping off the weekend at Forbidden Door.

She defended her TBS Championship on Sunday night at the collaborative pay-per-view in a hard-hitting fatal-four-way match. She managed to get the win over Alex Windsor, Bozilla, and Persephone at the O2 Arena as she extended her reign with the belt.

About the author
Faiz Ahmed

Faiz Ahmed

Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.

Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.

When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.

When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation.

Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Faiz Ahmed
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications