Mercedes Mone given a new name by former AEW World Champion

Mercedes Mone is one of the biggest female stars currently on the AEW roster. The CEO is enjoying her time with the Jacksonville-based promotion and has been on top of her game since signing with the company. She is the current TBS Champion and is well on her way to becoming the longest-reigning holder of the title in history.Mone recently took to X (Twitter) to mock another AEW star, following which she was given a new name by former AEW Women's World Champion, Nyla Rose. Queen Aminata recently informed her fans on Twitter that she has been a victim of a robbery, which has her stuck in London.Mone mocked the wrestler while responding to the post. Rose, who herself is very active on social media, replied to the CEO's tweet and called her Carmen Sandiego. For the uninformed, Carmen Sandiego is a master thief who appears in video games and animated TV shows.&quot;Calm down Carmen Sandiego,&quot; Rose's tweet read.AEW star Mercedes Mone had an unforgettable weekend in LondonThe CEO was involved in multiple matches this past weekend in London and came out victorious in all of them. Her weekend began with a title vs title match on Friday Night with Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women's Champion Emersyn Jane at Night One of Revolution Pro Wrestling's 13th Anniversary show.She defeated Jane on Friday Night to add another belt to her collection before earning another win on Saturday night. She wrestled the Cut Throat Collective on Night Two of the show in a six-woman tag match alongside Dani Luna and Kanji and emerged victorious, before capping off the weekend at Forbidden Door.She defended her TBS Championship on Sunday night at the collaborative pay-per-view in a hard-hitting fatal-four-way match. She managed to get the win over Alex Windsor, Bozilla, and Persephone at the O2 Arena as she extended her reign with the belt.