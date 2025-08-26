  • home icon
  Mercedes Mone Mocks AEW Star Amid Massive Real-Life Issue

Mercedes Mone Mocks AEW Star Amid Massive Real-Life Issue

By N.S Walia
Modified Aug 26, 2025 10:18 GMT
Mercedes Mone is a top star in AEW (Image via Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone is a top star in AEW (Image via Mercedes Mone's X)

Mercedes Mone has been shy to mock her AEW co-workers, regardless of the situation. The CEO did not even stop when one of the stars of the women's division faced a major real-life issue recently.

The aforementioned star, who recently signed a multi-year deal with AEW, is Queen Aminata. She was part of All Elite Wrestling's overseas tour leading up to the 2025 Forbidden Door show in London, England. At the event, she teamed up with Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander and Harley Camero to battle against Megan Bayne and Triangle of Madness in a losing effort.

However, Aminata informed the fans that she had become a victim of a serious robbery on Saturday. Taking to her Instagram story, the AEW star informed the fans that her bag, which contained her passport, important documents, and other items, had been stolen, and she would be stuck in the United Kingdom until Thursday or even longer.

Witnessing Queen's misery, Mercedes Mone took the opportunity to mock her via her X. The CEO, with her message, laughed at her misery and claimed that it was the price she paid for messing with her.

"👀🤣 well well well.. that’s the price you pay, when you mess with Moné 🤑"
Mercedes Mone had a victorious night at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Unlike Queen Aminata, who became a robbery victim and even lost her match at the 2025 Forbidden Door event, Mercedes Mone had a victorious night despite the odds stacked against her. The CEO put her TBS championship on the line in a four-way match against Alex Windsor, Bozilla, and Persephone.

The four women from different promotions produced a stellar and captivating showdown for the audience at the O2 Arena in London, England. As the dust settled, Mone scored the victory over her opponents and retained her title.

With the former WWE superstar continuing the ride on the wave of momentum in All Elite Wrestling, it remains to be seen what is next for her in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

