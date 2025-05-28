Mercedes Mone, Kairi Sane, Renee Paquette, and more react after popular AEW couple officially get married

Multiple AEW and WWE stars congratulated a couple from the Jacksonville-based promotion. Mercedes Mone, Kairi Sane, and Renee Paquette are some of the stars who reacted to the breaking news. Konosuke Takeshita and Yuka Sakazaki recently announced that they are married.

The two stars have been All Elite for the past couple of years. The duo has caused havoc in their respective divisions. While Yuka is still finding momentum in the company, Tony Khan has been actively pushing the former International Champion.

A few hours ago, the Alpha made a groundbreaking revelation on Instagram that the duo had tied the knot. Their marriage was kept secret from the public until Takeshita revealed it on social media. Many fans were shocked to learn that the stars are married.

Thunder Rosa, Daniel Garcia, Mina Shirakawa, and many other stars greeted Konosuke and Yuka.

Take a look at some of the stars' reactions below:

Stars react to Konosuke Takeshita's recent announcement on Instagram.

Mina Shirakawa reveals a major AEW backstage secret regarding Konosuke Takeshita

Fans have always adored the fitness and physique of the former International Champion. Many were aware that the Don Callis Family member was popular among fans, but Mina Shirakawa recently made a shocking revelation.

While speaking with El Desperado, the former STARDOM star revealed that Konosuke Takeshita is popular among AEW's women's locker room, too. However, Mina Shirakawa denied having such sentiments for the Alpha.

"So, Takeshita-san is really popular with the women in AEW... Yeah, like, everyone is like, ‘Sexy!’ Even when he appears in the women’s locker room, they say, ‘Sexy!’ Yeah, he’s really popular. It’s not that I don’t think Takeshita-san is sexy or anything, but I’ve never thought of him that way. Ah yeah, he’s popular,” she said.

It will be interesting to see if Konosuke and Yuka ever join forces in the future for a storyline.

