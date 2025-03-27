Multiple female AEW stars allegedly found former champion "sexy"

A popular star revealed that a former International Champion is very popular among the female AEW roster. The star also opened up on how the former champion is received in the locker room.

The former International Champion Konosuke Takeshita is popular among the AEW women, according to the All Elite performer Mina Shirakawa. Takeshita has been performing in All Elite Wrestling since 2021. He has improved by leaps and bounds in the past couple of years and is considered one of the best on the roster currently.

Meanwhile, Mina Shirakawa has made a revelation regarding The Don Callis Family member. During an interview with El Desperado in December 2024, Mina disclosed that multiple All Elite female stars find Konosuke Takeshita "sexy" and he's very popular in the women's locker room:

"So, Takeshita-san is really popular with the women in AEW... Yeah, like, everyone is like, ‘Sexy!’ Even when he appears in the women’s locker room, they say, ‘Sexy!’ Yeah, he’s really popular. It’s not that I don’t think Takeshita-san is sexy or anything, but I’ve never thought of him that way. Ah yeah, he’s popular,” revealed Shirakawa. [H/T: Fightful]

The above clip is from an interview from December 2024 but the clip has been going viral on the internet lately.

Popular star confirms her move to AEW after recent departure

The popular star, Mina Shirakawa confirmed that she will be joining the Jacksonville-based promotion as a full-time performer following her departure from World Wonder Ring STARDOM. Speaking on the STARDOM's YT Channel, Shirakawa revealed she will be joining All Elite Wrestling soon:

"I, Shirakawa Mina, will be joining AEW. This marks the start of my challenge to compete on the world stage, which has been my goal since my debut."

Moreover, Mina Shirakawa has performed on Tony Khan's promotion a number of times over the past year and fans will have to wait and see when she will become a permanent member of the roster.

