  Mercedes Mone is looking to break legendary 29-year record

Mercedes Mone is looking to break legendary 29-year record

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 06, 2025 17:44 GMT
Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone is the current TBS Champion (source: The CEO's X account)

Mercedes Mone has been on an incredible run in AEW. She is now eyeing a 29-year record.

Mercedes Mone has been unstoppable ever since she debuted in All Elite Wrestling. She won the TBS Title and has since gone on to win eight more titles across various promotions. However, she is not done yet. Mone is one title away from tying Ultimo Dragon for the most number of concurrent titles held. Ultimo Dragon held 10 concurrent titles between 1996 and 1997.

The CEO is trying to break this record by adding a few more dates to her schedule. The former WWE star is headed to Denmark this weekend for an appearance at BODYSLAM Wrestling's show in Greve. While no match has been confirmed for the TBS Champion, the promotion has teased that she could possibly walk away with a title.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

On October 19, she will compete at Winnipeg Pro Wrestling's Rumble In the Burt Show, where she will challenge Jody Threat for the WPW Women's Title. While she is not yet advertised for a match in Denmark, winning at Rumble In The Burt will at least make her tie Ultimo Dragon's record.

"THE CEO COMES TO WPW Mercedes Moné challenges Jody Threat for the WPW Women’s Championship. Will Moné add another belt to her collection, or will The Wild Child put the CEO out of business?! Nearly 1300 tickets are gone, don’t miss out on the biggest event in WPW history!"
Mercedes Mone wants to have one more match against Bayley

Before arriving in AEW, Mercedes Mone wrestled in WWE for several years. During this time, she was part of many historic matches and moments. One of her biggest rivals in the Stamford-based promotion was Bayley. The two women even competed in one of the best women's matches in WWE history at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn.

During a recent Q&A session on social media, a fan asked The CEO if she would have one more match with Bayley. The former Sasha Banks responded that it would be her dream to have one more match against The Role Model.

"It’s my dream to have one more with her before I retire but if it doesn’t happen I’m so happy with the matches we did have."
Check out her tweet here:

It will be interesting to see if Mercedes Mone will be able to hold 11 concurrent titles.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
