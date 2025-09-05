Mercedes Mone Makes a Bold Claim After Successfully Defending Her Title on AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone successfully defended her TBS Championship this week on Dynamite. Following this, she has made a bold claim.Mercedes Mone has been a dominant force in AEW. It didn't take long for her to win the TBS Championship after arriving in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Since winning the title, she has gone on to win several championships outside the promotion as well. Currently, The CEO has been the TBS Champion for 467 days and has defeated several challengers. This week on Dynamite, she successfully defended the gold against Alex Windsor.Following this win, the AEW star took to Instagram to claim that she is the greatest TBS Champion of all time.&quot;The greatest TBS champion of all time @aew.&quot;Check out her post here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDutch Mantell Gave His Honest Thoughts on Mercedes MoneMercedes Mone has been unstoppable in her AEW run so far. She has defeated almost all the top stars in the women's division. Despite going on a title-collecting spree, The CEO has often come under scrutiny from fans and critics. Recently, Jim Cornette criticized her promo work and called it &quot;rotten.&quot; He even indicated that he wasn't a fan of her in-ring work.Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager echoed the same sentiments as Jim Cornette, stating that she is not that talented.&quot;Well, I'm agreeing with him. She's collecting all these belts as a backdrop, and no, she is not that talented, and forget a mic, I don't think she can talk to save her life. But that doesn't matter. She has a deal now, a deal where she doesn't really put that much expenditure in her effort in the ring,&quot; said Mantell. It will be interesting to see who will be next in line to challenge The CEO.