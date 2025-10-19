Mercedes Mone makes a bold claim following another title win at AEW WrestleDream

  • home icon
By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Oct 19, 2025 16:32 GMT
Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone [Image via Mone's Instagram]

Mercedes Mone made history at AEW WrestleDream after winning the Interim ROH Women's World Television Championship. She dethroned Mina Shirakawa in an open challenge at the show, and now she holds 11 titles in the world of professional wrestling across the globe.

Following her big win, The CEO made a bold claim about herself. With her 11th title win, Mercedes Mone has broken Ultimo Dragon's record from 1996, where he captured 10 belts across professional wrestling. It puts the former WWE star in a league of her own.

Taking to X, the 33-year-old called herself "Ultimo Mone." The CEO claimed that she is even greater than Ultimo Dragon with her collection of 11 belts. While many fans are calling it an outspoken attitude for the AEW star, there are some Mone's supporters and admirers as well who are praising her in the comment section.

"Último Moné > Ultimo Dragon 🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑" she wrote

Check out her X post below:

Moreover, Mercedes Mone also broke Jade Cargill's record for being the longest reigning AEW TBS Champion in All Elite Wrestling's history earlier this month. With that said, things have been going pretty well for the 33-year-old as of late. Only time will tell what her future has in store from here on.

Mercedes Mone got attacked by Kris Statlander following her WrestleDream match

Mercedes Mone was confronted by Kris Statlander following her match at WrestleDream. The CEO's celebration was cut short after the AEW Women's World Champion stormed the ring with a purpose to put the world and Mone on notice.

In a heated interaction, Statlander delivered a vicious attack to the AEW TBS Champion to drive her out of the ring. Later, The Galaxy's Greatest Alien made it clear that she is the head of the AEW women's division.

In a backstage segment, Mercedes reacted to Stat's action with a bold message. She laid out a challenge for the 30-year-old for the AEW Women's World Title at Full Gear next month.

bell-icon Manage notifications