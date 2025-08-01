  • home icon
  • Mercedes Mone makes shocking request to Kyle Fletcher ahead of Dynamite

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Aug 01, 2025 20:19 GMT
Mercedes Mone and Kyle Fletcher
Mercedes Mone and Kyle Fletcher [Images via Mone & Fletcher's X]

Mercedes Mone has been riding a wave of momentum in All Elite Wrestling lately. Although she suffered a significant setback against Toni Storm at All In: Texas last month, she has quickly regained her stride. Recently, she added two more championships to her collection of belts, which currently stands at eight. However, before she returns to AEW TV, Mone has a special request for the new TNT Champion, Kyle Fletcher.

The CEO is set to make her return to AEW Dynamite next week. Ahead of the event, Mone reacted to the Chicago Street Fight between Fletcher and Dustin Rhodes from Collision this week. During the match, there was a spot in which The Protostar drove a screwdriver into Rhodes’ knee. The TBS Champion reacted to this gruesome moment with an uncanny desire.

The former WWE star posted two comments under the Instagram reel. She asked Fletcher to teach her how to drive a screwdriver into her opponent's knee. Mone even specifically mentioned the name Toni Storm as someone she would like to target with the makeshift weapon.

"Teach me how to do that to Toni 😍," she wrote.

Check out Mone's comments below:

Mercedes Mone&#039;s comment on Kyle Fletcher vs. Dustin Rhodes [Images via Mone&#039;s X &amp; AEW&#039;s Instagram]
Mercedes Mone's comment on Kyle Fletcher vs. Dustin Rhodes [Images via Mone's X & AEW's Instagram]

Additionally, it seems like The CEO was impressed with the performance of The Protostar against Dustin Rhodes. It will be interesting to see if Mercedes takes inspiration from Fletcher in the future and incorporates such improvised weapons into her own matches.

Mercedes Mone reacts to her AEW Dynamite return

Mercedes Mone has been absent from AEW programming since her loss to Toni Storm at All In: Texas, though she has continued to compete regularly on the independent circuit. Recently, the Jacksonville-based promotion announced The CEO’s return to Dynamite, and she responded to the news with a bold message.

Taking to X, Mercedes Mone quoted her return post by putting the fans on notice. She asserted that the people at Dynamite welcome her as "8-belts Mone." This message hinted that the AEW TBS Champion might hold some sort of celebration for her latest title victory next week.

"See yall next week @AEW and you better say Hello to your #CEO 8 belts Moné" she said.

Check out her X post below:

The former WWE star's last appearance on AEW's Wednesday show was on the July 9 episode before All In. That said, fans will be keeping a close eye on The CEO’s next move in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

