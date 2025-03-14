Mercedes Mone marks one-year AEW anniversary

Mercedes Mone shared a message with her fans and marked a very important milestone in her life. Today marks exactly one year since the former WWE star joined AEW.

Mone is one of the top stars in the Tony Khan-led company and the current TBS Champion, a title she has held for quite some time. She officially debuted as a babyface on March 13 last year at Dynamite Big Business.

She has come a long way since then and is now a firm heel despised by many in the stands and the locker room. However, she has not let that affect her, as she celebrated her one-year anniversary with the company in style. Taking to her X/Twitter account, Mercedes Mone wrote:

“Happy 1 year anniversary of my debut with @AEW.”

Mercedes Mone reveals she was approached for Queen of the Ring

The latest movie, Queen of the Ring, has taken the wrestling world by storm. Based on the life of wrestling legend Mildred Burke, it features stars like Toni Storm, Kamille, and Britt Baker.

Mercedes Mone has now revealed that she was approached to be a part of the movie but could not as she was out with an injury. She shared this in an edition of her Mone Mag Newsletter when she stated:

“Before AEW Revolution, I made my way to LA for the red carpet premiere of "Queen of the Ring," a film that tells the incredible story of Mildred Burke. It's truly surreal for me. A couple of years back, I was approached to be a part of this project, but unfortunately, I was sidelined due to an injury. However, seeing my girls Trinity, Toni Storm, and Kamille shine in this film fills me with so much joy.”

It would have been great to see her in this historic movie. Given that she is such a natural, she would have been a great pick.

