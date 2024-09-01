Mercedes Mone mimics current WWE SmackDown star in unseen backstage clip

Mercedes Mone just mimicked a current WWE SmackDown star. The said star has not been seen on television for around four months.

Shinsuke Nakamura burst onto the WWE scene in emphatic fashion. He quickly captured the NXT Championships and his in-ring skills were so impressive that he was quickly promoted to the main roster. Upon arriving on the main roster, Nakamura won the Royal Rumble, however, this was as far as his push got. While he has won a couple of titles, the WWE World Championship has eluded him to this date.

Shinsuke Nakamura is known for his electrifying theme song and entrance more than his win/loss record. Even Mercedes Mone tried her best to mimic The King of String Style in a backstage video that she posted to her social media page.

Check out the video here:

"Prematch warm up! How did I do @shinsukenakamura," Mone wrote in the caption.

Ronda Rousey recalls how Mercedes Mone helped her during her time in WWE

Ever since leaving the WWE, Ronda Rousey has been critical of her former employer. She wrote a memoir where she even took shots at the Stamford-based promotion. However, The Rowdy One recalled one fond memory from her time with the company.

During a recent interview with Ring The Belle, Rousey recalled how she told Mercedes Mone to put together one of their matches since she didn't know what she was doing. The CEO and her friend then planned out their entire match.

"I basically told her: 'I don't know what I'm doing, you make this match! I'll do whatever you want!' I flew out to meet her in New York, with her friend, Red," Ronda Rousey said. Mone and her friend then pieced together the match, and Rousey even says that she was taught how to catch a Suicide Dive. Rousey then reiterated that she deferred to Mone's expertise, and admitted that she didn't know what she was doing, but that she's coachable and good at taking direction. "So, I put all that trust into her, and it was like, 'You make the match and I will do it.'" [H/T WrestlingINC]

Check out the video below:

Mercedes Mone recently retained her TBS Championship at AEW All In PPV against Britt Baker.

