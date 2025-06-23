Mercedes Mone officially announced for blockbuster appearance outside AEW

AEW star Mercedes Mone has been the talk of the town recently. First of all, her multiple championship wins had a polarizing effect on social media. Her relationship status also took the wrestling community by storm when fans learned of it last week. A major promotion named RevPro recently announced her return.

Ad

The TBS Champion hasn't shied away from performing at any shows. She recently captured a huge championship at an independent promotion in Austria after making a surprise appearance there. At AEW Grand Slam Mexico, she won the CMLL World Women's title from Zeuxis.

The CEO is also the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion. She won the title at Wrestle Dynasty from Mina Shirakawa back in January this year. Her last appearance in the company took place in April when she defeated Kanji at the High Stakes pay-per-view. It seems like she will have to defend the title once again next month.

Ad

Trending

RevPro recently announced that it will be presenting Summer Sizzler in July 2025 and also advertised the CEO for the major event.

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Toni Storm sends a message to Mercedes Mone

"Timeless" Toni Storm will attempt to defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Mercedes Mone at All In: Texas on July 12.

On the most recent episode of Collision, Toni Storm claimed that she was disappointed in the CEO. Despite stating that this would have been the biggest match of all time, Toni said that Mercedes Mone hadn't done anything significant to raise the stakes for their contest.

Ad

"I am disappointed in you. Three weeks ago, you shook my hand and said we would have the biggest women's match of all time. And since then, you have been eating steak, playing on your telephone, and trying to kiss me. And now you are still in Mexico because you have won yet another title. Is that all I am to you? Is that all this is to you, another trophy for your shelf, another toy for your collection?" she said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how Mercedes Mone responds to the champion's message.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More