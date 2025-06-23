Mercedes Mone officially announced for blockbuster appearance outside AEW

AEW star Mercedes Mone has been the talk of the town recently. First of all, her multiple championship wins had a polarizing effect on social media. Her relationship status also took the wrestling community by storm when fans learned of it last week. A major promotion named RevPro recently announced her return.
The TBS Champion hasn't shied away from performing at any shows. She recently captured a huge championship at an independent promotion in Austria after making a surprise appearance there. At AEW Grand Slam Mexico, she won the CMLL World Women's title from Zeuxis.
The CEO is also the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion. She won the title at Wrestle Dynasty from Mina Shirakawa back in January this year. Her last appearance in the company took place in April when she defeated Kanji at the High Stakes pay-per-view. It seems like she will have to defend the title once again next month.
RevPro recently announced that it will be presenting Summer Sizzler in July 2025 and also advertised the CEO for the major event.
Toni Storm sends a message to Mercedes Mone
"Timeless" Toni Storm will attempt to defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Mercedes Mone at All In: Texas on July 12.
On the most recent episode of Collision, Toni Storm claimed that she was disappointed in the CEO. Despite stating that this would have been the biggest match of all time, Toni said that Mercedes Mone hadn't done anything significant to raise the stakes for their contest.
"I am disappointed in you. Three weeks ago, you shook my hand and said we would have the biggest women's match of all time. And since then, you have been eating steak, playing on your telephone, and trying to kiss me. And now you are still in Mexico because you have won yet another title. Is that all I am to you? Is that all this is to you, another trophy for your shelf, another toy for your collection?" she said.
It will be interesting to see how Mercedes Mone responds to the champion's message.