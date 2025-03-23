Mercedes Mone panicked due to a stiff shot, could barely speak after scary AEW moment

Mercedes Mone recently defended her AEW TBS Championship at a major show. She has now revealed a scary moment that occurred during the title match.

The CEO has been dominant since joining AEW. She quickly captured the TBS Championship and has defended it against all challengers. Recently, Mercedes Mone defended her title against Momo Watanabe at AEW Revolution 2025. During the match, she received a stiff kick that caught her off guard.

In the latest edition of her Mone Mag, the former WWE Superstar recalled her clash against Momo Watanabe, stating that it was a very hard-hitting match. She noted that the impact of Watanabe's kick took her by surprise, and caused her to panic as she felt a jolt she was unprepared for. She revealed that after the incident, she could barely speak or swallow and hoped that nothing was broken:

"It was a hard-hitting affair when I finally stepped into the ring with Momo. I felt every kick she threw at me. As the CEO of women’s wrestling, it was a surreal moment to take one of my own signature moves from her on the apron! Talk about a jolt! I genuinely wondered if that’s how others feel when they take my knees! But let me tell you, nothing prepared me for that kick that landed right on my jaw and throat. I instantly grabbed my face, praying nothing was broken. Panic set in for a moment—I could barely speak or swallow—but I knew we were nearing the finish line." [H/T Mone Mag]

You can watch the bout in the video below:

Mercedes Mone will reportedly face Athena at AEW Dynasty 2025

Mercedes Mone has taken on all challengers for her title and emerged victorious. There are very few women on the roster who have not fallen to The CEO. However, there is one talent whom she has not beaten yet: Athena. The 36-year-old has been a dominant force in Ring of Honor and her ROH Women's World Championship reign has reached 834 days.

According to reports from Fightful Select, AEW is planning to book Mercedes vs. Athena as early as Dynasty 2025.

"Those that Fightful have spoken with claim that an Athena vs. Mercedes Mone match is the plan, with some claiming it could happen as soon AEW Dynasty. Mercedes Mone is approaching ten months as TBS Champion, with Athena at over two years as ROH Champion," stated the report.

It will be interesting to see if The CEO will be able to overcome Athena if this blockbuster match does come to fruition.

