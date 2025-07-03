Mercedes Mone pays unexpected tribute to John Cena at AEW Dynamite 300

Mercedes Mone Mone was all set to face Mina Shirakawa for the TBS Championship this week on Dynamite after she saved Toni Storm from getting destroyed at the hands of Mercedes last week. Toni Storm was also present ringside for this encounter between the two women.

The CEO was hungry for revenge and went right after Mina, attacking her the moment the bell rang. They had an evenly balanced match, but in the end, Mercedes managed to prevail with a roll-up counter pin.

After the match, Mercedes Mone grabbed her title and launched a sneak attack on Toni Storm, taking her out. Thereafter, she paid a very surprising tribute to the Greatest Of All Time, John Cena, by using one of his most celebrated lines and sending a message to the Toni Storm in the process, telling her that it was her time now.

"Your time is up. My time is now!" she said.

The upcoming bout between Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm is probably AEW’s most high-profile women’s contest that they can put up on a card right now. The stakes also can’t be any higher, with Mercedes carrying five championships looking to take the sixth and most coveted one home, while Toni Storm is having probably the best run of her professional career so far.

It will be interesting to see who among the two women finally comes out on top at All In.

