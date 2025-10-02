Mercedes Mone posts a heartwarming dancing video with real-life boyfriend

The AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone shared a wholesome clip with her real-life boyfriend on social media. The CEO has been dating a fellow All Elite star for quite a while now.Mercedes Mone has been dating the popular AEW star, The Beast Mortos, for the past few months. Mercedes is one of the top female stars in Tony Khan's promotion, while Mortos has been with the company for the last year and continues to impress fans with his amazing in-ring work.The couple often expresses love for each other through social media as well. Mone also shares reels with Mortos, which fans find wholesome and cute. The CEO recently shared a reel on Instagram, where she is dancing with her real-life boyfriend. She also wrote the following in the caption of the post:&quot;Get a beast that makes you laugh 😆&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMercedes Mone on the reason why she is dating the AEW starMercedes Mone made her relationship with the AEW star, The Beast Mortos, public over three months ago. While fans were happy for the couple, some were also wondering why Mone chose Mortos as her boyfriend.During an interview with TV Insider, Mercedes revealed that the reason she is dating The Beast Mortos is because of his mask, him being a lawyer, and he is understanding:&quot;First of all, that mask he has is really, really hot. Two, he is a lawyer so I can sue you at any time I want. Three, it's awesome to have someone that understands what you do. Wrestling is extremely, extremely hard, and nobody gets it but wrestlers. Just to have someone who loves it and understands it as much as I do, it's the best feeling to have a partner like that.&quot;Meanwhile, Mercedes is on the way to becoming the longest reigning AEW TBS Champion, while Beast Mortos has been wrestling in CMLL lately.