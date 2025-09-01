  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Mercedes Mone gives real reason why she started dating AEW star Beast Mortos

Mercedes Mone gives real reason why she started dating AEW star Beast Mortos

By Anurag Mukherjee
Published Sep 01, 2025 03:10 GMT
Mercedes Mone and The Beast Mortos [Image Credits: Mone
Mercedes Mone and The Beast Mortos [Image Credits: Mone's X profile, Mortos' Instagram]

A few months ago, news broke that Mercedes Mone is dating budding AEW star The Beast Mortos. The CEO recently discussed her relationship with the masked luchador and a few reasons why they are together.

Ad

Mercedes Mone ensured the continuation of her TBS Title reign this past Sunday at Forbidden Door 2025, where she defended her strap against her All Elite Wrestling peer Alex Windsor, CMLL's Persephone, and World Wonder Ring Stardom's Bozilla in a four-way match. The Beast Mortos, on the other hand, joined his teammates Rush and Dralistico in unsuccessfully challenging The Opps for their AEW World Trios Championship on Dynamite last month.

This past June, it was reported that Mercedes is dating the erstwhile Black Taurus - a rumor that she confirmed herself soon afterwards. During a recent interview with TV Insider, Mone wittily listed the reasons behind her being in a relationship with Mortos, including the design of his mask and his legal qualifications, not to mention their shared professional journey.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"First of all, that mask he has is really, really hot. Two, he is a lawyer so I can sue you at any time I want. Three, it's awesome to have someone that understands what you do. Wrestling is extremely, extremely hard, and nobody gets it but wrestlers. Just to have someone who loves it and understands it as much as I do, it's the best feeling to have a partner like that." [H/T - Wrestling Inc]
Ad

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Ad

Mortos was seen in action this past Friday at CMLL's International Grand Prix, where he unsuccessfully represented Team International alongside a number of fellow AEW talent, including CRU, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, and Rocky Romero, against the eventual winners, Team Mexico.

Mercedes Mone has a title match scheduled at AEW Dynamite

This past Wednesday, Mercedes Mone celebrated her recent successes, both in All Elite Wrestling and outside the promotion. The self-proclaimed CEO of Professional Wrestling shared her new goal - to break Ultimo Dragon's record of holding ten championships at the same time.

Ad

However, this coming week on AEW Dynamite, the erstwhile Sasha Banks will be putting her TBS Championship on the line against Alex Windsor, who challenged her to a title match this past Saturday on Collision.

Match graphic for Mone vs Windsor for the TBS Title next week [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on X]
Match graphic for Mone vs Windsor for the TBS Title next week [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on X]

It remains to be seen whether "Nine Belts" Mone will be able to walk out of Philadelphia victorious this Wednesday.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications