Mercedes Mone gives real reason why she started dating AEW star Beast Mortos

A few months ago, news broke that Mercedes Mone is dating budding AEW star The Beast Mortos. The CEO recently discussed her relationship with the masked luchador and a few reasons why they are together.Mercedes Mone ensured the continuation of her TBS Title reign this past Sunday at Forbidden Door 2025, where she defended her strap against her All Elite Wrestling peer Alex Windsor, CMLL's Persephone, and World Wonder Ring Stardom's Bozilla in a four-way match. The Beast Mortos, on the other hand, joined his teammates Rush and Dralistico in unsuccessfully challenging The Opps for their AEW World Trios Championship on Dynamite last month.This past June, it was reported that Mercedes is dating the erstwhile Black Taurus - a rumor that she confirmed herself soon afterwards. During a recent interview with TV Insider, Mone wittily listed the reasons behind her being in a relationship with Mortos, including the design of his mask and his legal qualifications, not to mention their shared professional journey.&quot;First of all, that mask he has is really, really hot. Two, he is a lawyer so I can sue you at any time I want. Three, it's awesome to have someone that understands what you do. Wrestling is extremely, extremely hard, and nobody gets it but wrestlers. Just to have someone who loves it and understands it as much as I do, it's the best feeling to have a partner like that.&quot; [H/T - Wrestling Inc]Mortos was seen in action this past Friday at CMLL's International Grand Prix, where he unsuccessfully represented Team International alongside a number of fellow AEW talent, including CRU, &quot;Speedball&quot; Mike Bailey, and Rocky Romero, against the eventual winners, Team Mexico.Mercedes Mone has a title match scheduled at AEW DynamiteThis past Wednesday, Mercedes Mone celebrated her recent successes, both in All Elite Wrestling and outside the promotion. The self-proclaimed CEO of Professional Wrestling shared her new goal - to break Ultimo Dragon's record of holding ten championships at the same time.However, this coming week on AEW Dynamite, the erstwhile Sasha Banks will be putting her TBS Championship on the line against Alex Windsor, who challenged her to a title match this past Saturday on Collision.Match graphic for Mone vs Windsor for the TBS Title next week [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on X]It remains to be seen whether &quot;Nine Belts&quot; Mone will be able to walk out of Philadelphia victorious this Wednesday.