"She’s done for" - Mercedes Mone sends a worrying message to AEW star 

Mercedes Mone has delivered a concerning message to her AEW rival on social media. The latter, Alex Windsor, challenged The CEO to a title match on the latest episode of Saturday Night Collision. Mercedes Mone had a tall task in front of her at Forbidden Door this past Sunday, where she defended her TBS Championship in a four-way match against representatives from three different promotions - CMLL's Persephone, Stardom's Bozilla, and her own All Elite Wrestling peer, Alex Windsor. The erstwhile Sasha Banks barely survived the bout, managing to roll up Persephone to secure the victory and continue her reign. This week on AEW Dynamite, &quot;Nine Belts&quot; Mone celebrated her recent championship successes with all of the titles currently in her possession. She declared that she was going after Ultimo Dragon's impressive record of holding ten titles at the same time. The Boss, as she was formerly known, also sent a warning shot to Windsor, which the latter responded to on the latest episode of AEW Collision. After swiftly defeating Ashley Vox one-on-one, the &quot;Iron Willed&quot; star reminded Mercedes that she tapped her out during a tag team match earlier this month, a submission that did not count simply because Mone was not the legal competitor. Alex insisted that she can repeat the feat, and challenged the TBS Champion to face her in a title match. Mone has now taken to X/Twitter to respond to Windsor, writing: &quot;She’s done for [devil-face emoji],&quot; posted Mone.Check out Mercedes Mone's tweet below:It has since been revealed that Mone will defend her strap against the Englishwoman next week on Dynamite. Match results for this week's AEW CollisionAll Elite Wrestling has invaded the legendary 2300 Arena for a multi-week residency, and hosted this Saturday's episode of AEW Collision at the iconic venue. The show presented seven star-studded matches, the results of which have been summarized below:Daniel Garcia defeated Blake ChristianKyle Fletcher and Josh Alexander defeated Kyle O'Reilly and Tomohiro IshiiHologram defeated Jay LethalAlex Windsor defeated Ashley VoxFTR defeated JD Drake and Adam PriestBig Bill defeated Juice RobinsonQueen Aminata, Mina Shirakawa and Toni Storm defeated Billie Starkz, Julia Hart and Skye BlueIt remains to be seen what Tony Khan and his creative have planned for Wednesday Night Dynamite next week.