  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Collision
  • "She’s done for" - Mercedes Mone sends a worrying message to AEW star 

"She’s done for" - Mercedes Mone sends a worrying message to AEW star 

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Aug 31, 2025 02:18 GMT
AEW TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone [Image Credits: Mone
AEW TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone [Image Credits: Mone's X profile]

Mercedes Mone has delivered a concerning message to her AEW rival on social media. The latter, Alex Windsor, challenged The CEO to a title match on the latest episode of Saturday Night Collision.

Ad

Mercedes Mone had a tall task in front of her at Forbidden Door this past Sunday, where she defended her TBS Championship in a four-way match against representatives from three different promotions - CMLL's Persephone, Stardom's Bozilla, and her own All Elite Wrestling peer, Alex Windsor. The erstwhile Sasha Banks barely survived the bout, managing to roll up Persephone to secure the victory and continue her reign.

This week on AEW Dynamite, "Nine Belts" Mone celebrated her recent championship successes with all of the titles currently in her possession. She declared that she was going after Ultimo Dragon's impressive record of holding ten titles at the same time. The Boss, as she was formerly known, also sent a warning shot to Windsor, which the latter responded to on the latest episode of AEW Collision.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After swiftly defeating Ashley Vox one-on-one, the "Iron Willed" star reminded Mercedes that she tapped her out during a tag team match earlier this month, a submission that did not count simply because Mone was not the legal competitor. Alex insisted that she can repeat the feat, and challenged the TBS Champion to face her in a title match. Mone has now taken to X/Twitter to respond to Windsor, writing:

Ad

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

"She’s done for [devil-face emoji]," posted Mone.

Check out Mercedes Mone's tweet below:

Ad

It has since been revealed that Mone will defend her strap against the Englishwoman next week on Dynamite.

Match results for this week's AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has invaded the legendary 2300 Arena for a multi-week residency, and hosted this Saturday's episode of AEW Collision at the iconic venue. The show presented seven star-studded matches, the results of which have been summarized below:

  • Daniel Garcia defeated Blake Christian
  • Kyle Fletcher and Josh Alexander defeated Kyle O'Reilly and Tomohiro Ishii
  • Hologram defeated Jay Lethal
  • Alex Windsor defeated Ashley Vox
  • FTR defeated JD Drake and Adam Priest
  • Big Bill defeated Juice Robinson
  • Queen Aminata, Mina Shirakawa and Toni Storm defeated Billie Starkz, Julia Hart and Skye Blue

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and his creative have planned for Wednesday Night Dynamite next week.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications