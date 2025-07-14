Mercedes Mone reacts to 32-year-old star's historic win at WWE Evolution 2025

A massive star picked up a huge win at WWE Evolution 2025. Mercedes Mone has reacted to the historic moment.

Ad

Stephanie Vaquer has been making a huge impact ever since she arrived in WWE. She won the Women's North American Championship and then captured the NXT Women's Championship, making her a double champion in the black and silver brand. Vaquer then got promoted to the main roster after losing the NXT Women's Title. On RAW, the 32-year-old star is already climbing up the ladder. She competed in a Battle Royal at Evolution 2025 and emerged victorious. She has now earned herself a World Title opportunity at Clash in Paris next month.

Ad

Trending

Several fans and critics have reacted to Stephanie Vaquer's win. WWE on Netflix's Instagram account posted an image of her after she won the match, and Mercedes Mone commented on the post with a heart-filled eyes emoji.

Screengrab of Mercedes Mone's comment (Image credit: WWE on Netflix's Instagram account)

Mercedes Mone also reacted to Naomi's win at WWE Evolution 2025

At WWE Evolution, Naomi competed in a No Holds Barred match against her longtime rival Jade Cargill. After a brutal contest, it was Cargill who walked away with the win. However, The Glow would go on to have the last laugh.

Ad

Later on in the show, IYO SKY defended her Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley in a stellar main event. Both women were unrelenting in the match. However, in the final moments of the bout, Naomi showed up and cashed in her Money in the Bank contract, making it a triple-threat contest. She then sent Mami into the ring post and hit the split-legged moonsault on SKY to win the title.

Ad

Following this match, Mercedes Mone took to social media to send a message to Naomi.

"Proceed with caution ⚠️," Moné wrote.

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see who will be Naomi's first challenger for the Women's World Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!