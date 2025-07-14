Mercedes Mone reacts to 32-year-old star's historic win at WWE Evolution 2025

A massive star picked up a huge win at WWE Evolution 2025. Mercedes Mone has reacted to the historic moment.
Stephanie Vaquer has been making a huge impact ever since she arrived in WWE. She won the Women's North American Championship and then captured the NXT Women's Championship, making her a double champion in the black and silver brand. Vaquer then got promoted to the main roster after losing the NXT Women's Title. On RAW, the 32-year-old star is already climbing up the ladder. She competed in a Battle Royal at Evolution 2025 and emerged victorious. She has now earned herself a World Title opportunity at Clash in Paris next month.
Several fans and critics have reacted to Stephanie Vaquer's win. WWE on Netflix's Instagram account posted an image of her after she won the match, and Mercedes Mone commented on the post with a heart-filled eyes emoji.
Mercedes Mone also reacted to Naomi's win at WWE Evolution 2025
At WWE Evolution, Naomi competed in a No Holds Barred match against her longtime rival Jade Cargill. After a brutal contest, it was Cargill who walked away with the win. However, The Glow would go on to have the last laugh.
Later on in the show, IYO SKY defended her Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley in a stellar main event. Both women were unrelenting in the match. However, in the final moments of the bout, Naomi showed up and cashed in her Money in the Bank contract, making it a triple-threat contest. She then sent Mami into the ring post and hit the split-legged moonsault on SKY to win the title.
Following this match, Mercedes Mone took to social media to send a message to Naomi.
"Proceed with caution ⚠️," Moné wrote.
Check out her tweet here:
It will be interesting to see who will be Naomi's first challenger for the Women's World Championship.
