Mercedes Mone reacts to fans’ outrage against her title win at AEW WrestleDream

Fans have been outraged after Mercedes Mone won another title at AEW WrestleDream 2025. She has now reacted to the hate.Mercedes Mone has been on a great run ever since she joined AEW. She won the TBS Championship and then went on to win multiple titles across various promotions in eight different countries. It looks like she is still not done collecting titles. At WrestleDream 2025, The CEO issued an open challenge to any champion to face her in a title vs. title match. Mina Shirakawa answered the call and put her Interim ROH World TV Title on the line. Mina came close to dethroning Mone during the match, but it was The CEO who emerged victorious. After she won another title at AEW WrestleDream, fans have been outraged with her for burying another star. The CEO has just taken to social media to react to the hate.&quot;The IWC every time I win a title! 🤣🤑&quot;Check out her tweet here:Kris Statlander confronted Mercedes Mone after her historic title win at AEW WrestleDream 2025At WrestleDream 2025, Kris Statlander defended the AEW Women's World Championship against Toni Storm. After a hard-fought contest, Statlander was able to defeat the Timeless One. Following the match, Mercedes Mone interrupted her and demanded that the Women's World Champion leave her ring. Therefore, after The CEO made history by winning her 11th title, Kris Statlander came out to confront the new Interim ROH World TV Champion. Things quickly escalated during this confrontation, and Statlander laid out the former Sasha Banks with a Samoan Drop. It looks like AEW might be building to a few between these two top stars in the women's division.It will be interesting to see if The CEO will challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship next after what happened at WrestleDream.