Mercedes Mone reacts to fans’ outrage against her title win at AEW WrestleDream

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 19, 2025 15:04 GMT
Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone is the current TBS Champion (Image credit: The CEO's X account)

Fans have been outraged after Mercedes Mone won another title at AEW WrestleDream 2025. She has now reacted to the hate.

Ad

Mercedes Mone has been on a great run ever since she joined AEW. She won the TBS Championship and then went on to win multiple titles across various promotions in eight different countries. It looks like she is still not done collecting titles. At WrestleDream 2025, The CEO issued an open challenge to any champion to face her in a title vs. title match. Mina Shirakawa answered the call and put her Interim ROH World TV Title on the line. Mina came close to dethroning Mone during the match, but it was The CEO who emerged victorious.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After she won another title at AEW WrestleDream, fans have been outraged with her for burying another star. The CEO has just taken to social media to react to the hate.

"The IWC every time I win a title! 🤣🤑"

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Check out her tweet here:

Ad

Kris Statlander confronted Mercedes Mone after her historic title win at AEW WrestleDream 2025

At WrestleDream 2025, Kris Statlander defended the AEW Women's World Championship against Toni Storm. After a hard-fought contest, Statlander was able to defeat the Timeless One. Following the match, Mercedes Mone interrupted her and demanded that the Women's World Champion leave her ring.

Therefore, after The CEO made history by winning her 11th title, Kris Statlander came out to confront the new Interim ROH World TV Champion. Things quickly escalated during this confrontation, and Statlander laid out the former Sasha Banks with a Samoan Drop. It looks like AEW might be building to a few between these two top stars in the women's division.

It will be interesting to see if The CEO will challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship next after what happened at WrestleDream.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications