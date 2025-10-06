  • home icon
Mercedes Mone reacts to jaw-dropping moment from AEW Dynamite

By N.S Walia
Published Oct 06, 2025 18:05 GMT
Mercedes Mone is a top star in AEW (Image via Mercedes Mone's X)
Mercedes Mone is a top star in AEW (Image via Mercedes Mone's X)

Mercedes Mone witnessed a gruesome sight in AEW recently. This led to The CEO reacting to a spot during a major match on television.

On the sixth anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite, reigning Women's World Champion Kris Statlander teamed up with Darby Allin to battle the Death Riders members Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta in the main event. It was a highly exhilarating Mixed Tornado Tag Team bout that took a catastrophic turn at one point.

During the match, thumbtacks were spilled inside the ring. Statlander took advantage of this situation to inflict major pain on Shafir. She hoisted the former MMA star up and dropped her feet first into the tacks. She was howling in pain as her bare feet were covered with multiple tacks.

This led to many reactions from stars and fans alike, including the current TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. She posted a few emojis, which indicated that she was shocked seeing the brutal spot.

You can check out her reaction below:

Mone's reaction to the brutal spot [Image credit: AEW's Instagram post]
Mone's reaction to the brutal spot [Image credit: AEW's Instagram post]

AEW star Mercedes Mone is eyeing to tie Ultimo Dragon's historic record

Mercedes Mone is thriving as a top attraction in the wrestling world. The AEW star currently holds nine titles across various promotions at once. However, she is not looking to stop and is aiming to break The Ultimo Dragon's record of holding ten championships simultaneously.

The CEO has an opportunity to tie the record, at least for now. On October 10, she will square off against Jody Threat for the latter's WPW Women's Championship at Winnipeg Pro Wrestling's event, Rumble in the Burt.

"THE CEO COMES TO WPW Mercedes Moné challenges Jody Threat for the WPW Women’s Championship. Will Moné add another belt to her collection, or will The Wild Child put the CEO out of business?! Nearly 1300 tickets are gone, don’t miss out on the biggest event in WPW history!" WPW announced on X/Twitter.
With Mone eyeing her 10th title in a few days, it remains to be seen if she can put The Wild Child, Jody Threat, down for a record-equalling victory.

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

