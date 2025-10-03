Mercedes Mone reacts to Kim Orton’s heartwarming picture with Randy Orton

Kim Orton shared some adorable pictures with her husband, Randy Orton, and the AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone reacted. Kim and Randy were at a recent premier event with other wrestlers as well.Randy Orton and Kim Orton have been one of the most popular couple among the wrestling fans for years. Both never fail to express love for each other through social media and public platforms as well. Randy and Kim recently attended a Netflix premier event of Ishow speed along with multiple WWE stars as well.Taking to her Instagram handle, Kim Orton shared some wholesome pictures with her better half, Randy and the post also featured stars like Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Chelsea Green at the event. Kim also wrote the following in the caption of the post:&quot;Had a time last night at the @ishowspeed @netflix premier with these beautiful people&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMany people from the wrestling fraternity reacted to the above post through likes and comments. Interestingly, the top AEW star, Mercedes Mone also reacted to the heartwarming post with the following comment:Mercedes' comment on Kim Orton's recent Instagram post featuring RandyWWE Champion hinted at Randy Orton's career ending soonThe current Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes is set to team with Randy Orton for a tag match against The Vision this Friday on SmackDown. Cody also believes that Randy's career might be ending soon.Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, Cody said he wants to team with Orton because he doesn't know how much longer The Viper can go:“It’s Randy Orton, somebody who was a mentor to me in the game. And—no spoiler—Randy is… we don’t know how much longer Randy is going to be doing this. I don’t want that to creep up on me if we didn’t get one more good old-fashioned Mega Powers-style tag with the guy who is partially responsible for me ever getting anywhere in WWE,&quot; Rhodes said.It remains to be seen what transpires between Cody and Randy in their tag match on SmackDown.