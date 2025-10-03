  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Randy Orton
  • Mercedes Mone reacts to Kim Orton’s heartwarming picture with Randy Orton

Mercedes Mone reacts to Kim Orton’s heartwarming picture with Randy Orton

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 03, 2025 09:06 GMT
Randy Orton Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone comments on Kim and Randy Orton's pictures (Source-Kim Orton and Mercedes on Instagram)

Kim Orton shared some adorable pictures with her husband, Randy Orton, and the AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone reacted. Kim and Randy were at a recent premier event with other wrestlers as well.

Ad

Randy Orton and Kim Orton have been one of the most popular couple among the wrestling fans for years. Both never fail to express love for each other through social media and public platforms as well. Randy and Kim recently attended a Netflix premier event of Ishow speed along with multiple WWE stars as well.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kim Orton shared some wholesome pictures with her better half, Randy and the post also featured stars like Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Chelsea Green at the event. Kim also wrote the following in the caption of the post:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Had a time last night at the @ishowspeed @netflix premier with these beautiful people"

Triple H dislikes these WWE stars - Who are they?

Ad

Many people from the wrestling fraternity reacted to the above post through likes and comments. Interestingly, the top AEW star, Mercedes Mone also reacted to the heartwarming post with the following comment:

Mercedes&#039; comment on Kim Orton&#039;s recent Instagram post featuring Randy
Mercedes' comment on Kim Orton's recent Instagram post featuring Randy

WWE Champion hinted at Randy Orton's career ending soon

The current Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes is set to team with Randy Orton for a tag match against The Vision this Friday on SmackDown. Cody also believes that Randy's career might be ending soon.

Ad

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, Cody said he wants to team with Orton because he doesn't know how much longer The Viper can go:

“It’s Randy Orton, somebody who was a mentor to me in the game. And—no spoiler—Randy is… we don’t know how much longer Randy is going to be doing this. I don’t want that to creep up on me if we didn’t get one more good old-fashioned Mega Powers-style tag with the guy who is partially responsible for me ever getting anywhere in WWE," Rhodes said.

It remains to be seen what transpires between Cody and Randy in their tag match on SmackDown.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions ranked - Check the list!

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications