  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Cody Rhodes
  • Cody Rhodes says 4-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion's career could be ending soon

Cody Rhodes says 4-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion's career could be ending soon

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Oct 03, 2025 03:54 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

Cody Rhodes recently made a comment in passing, where he made it clear that a legendary WWE star's wrestling career might be close to winding down. The American Nightmare believes Randy Orton is nearing the end of his career.

Ad

It's no secret that Cody and Orton go a long way back, starting with their time in the now-defunct stable, Legacy. Both come from revered wrestling dynasties and have left an indelible mark with their work over the years. The two performers are still going strong and are now slated to team on this week's edition of SmackDown, where they take on The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Ahead of this, the Undisputed WWE Champion appeared on the Pat McAfee Show, where he reflected on getting the chance to team up with Orton. Cody Rhodes stated that the four-time World Heavyweight Champion was in the final stages of his career and that he wanted to team up with him before it's too late.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“It’s Randy Orton, somebody who was a mentor to me in the game. And—no spoiler—Randy is… we don’t know how much longer Randy is going to be doing this. I don’t want that to creep up on me if we didn’t get one more good old-fashioned Mega Powers-style tag with the guy who is partially responsible for me ever getting anywhere in WWE," said Cody Rhodes. (H/T - WrestlingNews)
Ad

Triple H dislikes these WWE stars - Who are they?

Ad

Cody Rhodes is full of praise for Nick Khan

Elsewhere in the chat, The American Nightmare spoke about how WWE had scaled newer heights in recent years. Cody mentioned that a lot of credit for that should go to Nick Khan, who serves as the global juggernaut's President.

"Well, with ESPN and where the industry is at pro wrestling in general, only onwards and upwards, which is new because you have these peaks and valleys throughout wrestling history. I've always loved it. Let's say, look at the Attitude Era. If you really look back at it, it's actually a short shorter time than we remember. The golden age of the 1980s, you know, Macho [Man] and all that. It's a shorter time than we remember. We've been cruising now four or five years. Dallas 'Mania, even the year prior to that, it's been onwards, upwards. A lot of that has to do with Nick Khan coming on board with WWE."

Cody Rhodes' match on SmackDown could also witness Seth Rollins make his presence felt to help his Vision stablemates. Cody and Rollins are scheduled to go to war at Crown Jewel 2025 on October 11 in Australia.

About the author
Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.

During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.

Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.

Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket.

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions ranked - Check the list!

Quick Links

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications