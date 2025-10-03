Cody Rhodes says 4-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion's career could be ending soon

Cody Rhodes recently made a comment in passing, where he made it clear that a legendary WWE star's wrestling career might be close to winding down. The American Nightmare believes Randy Orton is nearing the end of his career.It's no secret that Cody and Orton go a long way back, starting with their time in the now-defunct stable, Legacy. Both come from revered wrestling dynasties and have left an indelible mark with their work over the years. The two performers are still going strong and are now slated to team on this week's edition of SmackDown, where they take on The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.Ahead of this, the Undisputed WWE Champion appeared on the Pat McAfee Show, where he reflected on getting the chance to team up with Orton. Cody Rhodes stated that the four-time World Heavyweight Champion was in the final stages of his career and that he wanted to team up with him before it's too late.“It’s Randy Orton, somebody who was a mentor to me in the game. And—no spoiler—Randy is… we don’t know how much longer Randy is going to be doing this. I don’t want that to creep up on me if we didn’t get one more good old-fashioned Mega Powers-style tag with the guy who is partially responsible for me ever getting anywhere in WWE,&quot; said Cody Rhodes. (H/T - WrestlingNews)Cody Rhodes is full of praise for Nick KhanElsewhere in the chat, The American Nightmare spoke about how WWE had scaled newer heights in recent years. Cody mentioned that a lot of credit for that should go to Nick Khan, who serves as the global juggernaut's President.&quot;Well, with ESPN and where the industry is at pro wrestling in general, only onwards and upwards, which is new because you have these peaks and valleys throughout wrestling history. I've always loved it. Let's say, look at the Attitude Era. If you really look back at it, it's actually a short shorter time than we remember. The golden age of the 1980s, you know, Macho [Man] and all that. It's a shorter time than we remember. We've been cruising now four or five years. Dallas 'Mania, even the year prior to that, it's been onwards, upwards. A lot of that has to do with Nick Khan coming on board with WWE.&quot;Cody Rhodes' match on SmackDown could also witness Seth Rollins make his presence felt to help his Vision stablemates. Cody and Rollins are scheduled to go to war at Crown Jewel 2025 on October 11 in Australia.