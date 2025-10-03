  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Cody Rhodes credits WWE personality for the company's recent success and it's not Triple H

Cody Rhodes credits WWE personality for the company's recent success and it's not Triple H

By Sunil Joseph
Published Oct 03, 2025 01:57 GMT
Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes is the current Undisputed WWE Champion (source: WWE.com)

WWE has been riding a wave of success over the past few years. Cody Rhodes credited a top personality for the company's recent success.

Ad

Nick Khan took over WWE as the company's CEO in 2022. Since then, the promotion has been riding a huge wave of success. He was instrumental in the sale of the company to Endeavor. Under his leadership, the Stamford-based promotion has been doing record gate numbers and ticket sales for its Premium Live Events. The promotion's success became even more evident after it was able to strike a deal with ESPN recently.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During a recent interview on the Pat McAfee Show, Cody Rhodes talked about the current state of the WWE. The Undisputed WWE Champion said that the company has been cruising for the past four or five years, and he credited a lot of the success to Nick Khan.

"Well, with ESPN and where the industry is at pro wrestling in general, only onwards and upwards, which is new because you have these peaks and valleys throughout wrestling history. I've always loved it. Let's say, look at the attitude era. If you really look back at it, it's actually a short shorter time than we remember. The golden age of the 1980s, you know, macho and all that. It's a shorter time than we remember. We've been cruising now four or five years. Dallas mania, even the year prior to that, it's been onwards, upwards. A lot of that has to do with Nick Khan coming on board with WWE."
Ad

Triple H dislikes these WWE stars - Who are they?

He further added that the Stamford-based promotion also has an incredible roster, and as long as stars stay healthy and keep cooking, it's onwards and upwards.

"And so much of it has to do with has the best roster. WWE's roster is you've got Seth Rollins. The fact that we get to go do that and get to do it in Western Australia, in Perth, World Champion, WWE Champion, it's a beautiful thing. So as long as this roster stays healthy, stays happy, stays cooking, it's onwards and upwards. And I think the heights for sports entertainment, pro wrestling, we've never seen anything like this before. So this is just as a kid who loved it, always loved it, always thought it was cool. The fact that other people think it's cool now too makes my day."
Ad
Ad

Bill Apter pitches for Cody Rhodes to be John Cena's final opponent

Cody Rhodes and John Cena battled in a heated rivalry for the first part of the year that culminated in a match at SummerSlam 2025. However, Bill Apter wants them to have one more match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter stated that the American Nightmare could be Cena's final opponent.

Ad
"They can make it out like it's been a dream match for Cody Rhodes that before John Cena retires. (...) I am talking about for the retirement match. It's Cody and Cena. Cody saying he wants to be the last guy. It's his dream to wrestle John Cena in Cena's farewell match."

It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes and John Cena will have one final showdown.

If you use the quotes from this article, then link back to the source with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions ranked - Check the list!

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications