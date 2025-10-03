Cody Rhodes credits WWE personality for the company's recent success and it's not Triple H

WWE has been riding a wave of success over the past few years. Cody Rhodes credited a top personality for the company's recent success.Nick Khan took over WWE as the company's CEO in 2022. Since then, the promotion has been riding a huge wave of success. He was instrumental in the sale of the company to Endeavor. Under his leadership, the Stamford-based promotion has been doing record gate numbers and ticket sales for its Premium Live Events. The promotion's success became even more evident after it was able to strike a deal with ESPN recently.During a recent interview on the Pat McAfee Show, Cody Rhodes talked about the current state of the WWE. The Undisputed WWE Champion said that the company has been cruising for the past four or five years, and he credited a lot of the success to Nick Khan.&quot;Well, with ESPN and where the industry is at pro wrestling in general, only onwards and upwards, which is new because you have these peaks and valleys throughout wrestling history. I've always loved it. Let's say, look at the attitude era. If you really look back at it, it's actually a short shorter time than we remember. The golden age of the 1980s, you know, macho and all that. It's a shorter time than we remember. We've been cruising now four or five years. Dallas mania, even the year prior to that, it's been onwards, upwards. A lot of that has to do with Nick Khan coming on board with WWE.&quot;He further added that the Stamford-based promotion also has an incredible roster, and as long as stars stay healthy and keep cooking, it's onwards and upwards.&quot;And so much of it has to do with has the best roster. WWE's roster is you've got Seth Rollins. The fact that we get to go do that and get to do it in Western Australia, in Perth, World Champion, WWE Champion, it's a beautiful thing. So as long as this roster stays healthy, stays happy, stays cooking, it's onwards and upwards. And I think the heights for sports entertainment, pro wrestling, we've never seen anything like this before. So this is just as a kid who loved it, always loved it, always thought it was cool. The fact that other people think it's cool now too makes my day.&quot;Bill Apter pitches for Cody Rhodes to be John Cena's final opponentCody Rhodes and John Cena battled in a heated rivalry for the first part of the year that culminated in a match at SummerSlam 2025. However, Bill Apter wants them to have one more match.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter stated that the American Nightmare could be Cena's final opponent.&quot;They can make it out like it's been a dream match for Cody Rhodes that before John Cena retires. (...) I am talking about for the retirement match. It's Cody and Cena. Cody saying he wants to be the last guy. It's his dream to wrestle John Cena in Cena's farewell match.&quot;It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes and John Cena will have one final showdown.If you use the quotes from this article, then link back to the source with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.