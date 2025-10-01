Massive angle pitched for John Cena's last match in WWE, veteran pits him against fan-favorite star (Exclusive)

WWE legend John Cena's retirement match is drawing closer, although his final opponent is yet to be decided. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, Cody Rhodes could be the perfect star to face him for the last time.
Cody and Cena have fought in the ring before as well, and have proved that they could leave it on the table when it comes to performances. According to Bill Apter, Cody could still be booked to have a final confrontation with the Doctor of Thuganomics down the line.
Speaking on UnSKripted, the veteran journalist laid out his pitch to pit Cody against Cena again in WWE. He said:
"They can make it out like it's been a dream match for Cody Rhodes that before John Cena retires. (...) I am talking about for the retirement match. It's Cody and Cena. Cody saying he wants to be the last guy. It's his dream to wrestle John Cena in Cena's farewell match."
Bill Apter also talked about John Cena's match with Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestlePalooza
While some may not have liked Brock Lesnar annihilating Cena at WrestlePalooza, Bill Apter believes that it was booked quite well.
Speaking on the same episode of UnSKripted, the veteran journalist stated that the WWE creative had no other viable option than to make Brock look unstoppable.
"This is the way it should be. You know so many people are going why did they do that? I think it was the right move. You can't bring Brock Lesnar back and lessen that Mega monster. I think they did the right thing, I am gonna say that out loud." (6:23 onwards)
With Cena's final match set for the end of the year at Washington DC, it remains to be seen what Triple H has planned for him down the line.
