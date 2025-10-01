Massive angle pitched for John Cena's last match in WWE, veteran pits him against fan-favorite star (Exclusive)

WWE legend John Cena's retirement match is drawing closer, although his final opponent is yet to be decided. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, Cody Rhodes could be the perfect star to face him for the last time.

Ad

Cody and Cena have fought in the ring before as well, and have proved that they could leave it on the table when it comes to performances. According to Bill Apter, Cody could still be booked to have a final confrontation with the Doctor of Thuganomics down the line.

Speaking on UnSKripted, the veteran journalist laid out his pitch to pit Cody against Cena again in WWE. He said:

"They can make it out like it's been a dream match for Cody Rhodes that before John Cena retires. (...) I am talking about for the retirement match. It's Cody and Cena. Cody saying he wants to be the last guy. It's his dream to wrestle John Cena in Cena's farewell match."

Ad

Trending

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

Ad

Bill Apter also talked about John Cena's match with Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestlePalooza

While some may not have liked Brock Lesnar annihilating Cena at WrestlePalooza, Bill Apter believes that it was booked quite well.

Speaking on the same episode of UnSKripted, the veteran journalist stated that the WWE creative had no other viable option than to make Brock look unstoppable.

Ad

"This is the way it should be. You know so many people are going why did they do that? I think it was the right move. You can't bring Brock Lesnar back and lessen that Mega monster. I think they did the right thing, I am gonna say that out loud." (6:23 onwards)

With Cena's final match set for the end of the year at Washington DC, it remains to be seen what Triple H has planned for him down the line.

Ad

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!