Controversial Brock Lesnar booking was "the right move" in WWE, says veteran (Exclusive)

Brock Lesnar recently had a rather controversial booking on WWE, which upset a section of the audience. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter was apparently very satisfied with how the segment went.
The Beast Incarnate recently faced John Cena at WrestlePalooza, in a match that had fans hyped. However, the bout turned out to be quite one-sided, with Cena being largely on the defensive throughout. This had many questioning the intentions behind the booking, especially considering how these are the final few matches before the WWE legend retires.
Speaking on UnSKripted, Bill Apter talked about the WWE booking and said:
"This is the way it should be. You know so many people are going why did they do that? I think it was the right move. You can't bring Brock Lesnar back and lessen that Mega monster. I think they did the right thing, I am gonna say that out loud." (6:23 onwards)
John Cena's father also commented on his match at WWE WrestlePalooza
John Cena Sr. also was not very happy with how the match between his son and Brock Lesnar turned out.
Speaking on another episode of UnSKripted, the veteran stated:
"All in all, some of the matches that stood out was the Women's Championship match. I really believe that was the highlight of the night. Those two women proved to everyone that women can wrestle. Women can really do what needs to be done. It was a great match, great finish, and we have a champion."
The Doctor of Thuganomics is apparently set to have his last match in Washington DC. As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for John Cena down the line.
