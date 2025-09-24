  • home icon
  John Cena's father picks another match over his son's bout as his favorite at WWE WrestlePalooza (Exclusive)

John Cena's father picks another match over his son's bout as his favorite at WWE WrestlePalooza (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Sep 24, 2025 06:05 GMT
What is next for John Cena? (via WWE.com)
What is next for John Cena? (via WWE.com)

WWE WrestlePalooza had a slew of entertaining matches on its card, including an intense fight between John Cena and Brock Lesnar. However, John Cena's father's favorite match was not that of his son's but a match in the women's division.

According to John Cena Sr. the best match of the night was the one between Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY. The two had a barnburner of a fight, with both of them vying to win the Women's World Championship belt. After a lot of back and forth, Stephanie Vaquer was able to pick up the win.

Speaking on UnSKripted, John Cena Sr. stated that he was particularly impressed with the match between Stephanie and IYO. He stated:

also-read-trending Trending
"All in all, some of the matches that stood out, was the women's championship match. I really believe that was the highlight of the night. Those two women proved to everyone that women can wrestle. Women can really do what needs to be done. It was a great match, great finish, and we have a champion."
John Cena Sr. was not especially satisfied with WWE WrestlePalooza's quality

According to John Cena's father, the entire WWE PLE did not exactly live up to the hype of the fans.

Speaking on the same episode of UnSKripted, the veteran stated:

"A lot of good matches at WrestlePalooza, you know? I will say this. I kinda thought for all the hype that the show got, it didn't quite live up to what I think a lot of us, a lot of the fans expected. We were gonna see great things, great changes, things we have never seen before."
As of now, it remains to be seen how the storylines progress after WWE WrestlePalooza.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Shubhajit Deb

Edited by Shubhajit Deb
