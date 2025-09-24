"Didn't quite live up" - John Cena's father disappointed at WWE Wrestlepalooza (Exclusive)

WWE Wrestlepalooza recently took place in Indiana, featuring some of the top talent on the roster. Nevertheless, John Cena's father, John Cena Senior, apparently did not think it was quite as good as he expected.
Wrestlepalooza had a stellar card of matches, including a fight between Brock Lesnar and John Cena, as well as Cody Rhodes putting his Undisputed Championship at stake against Drew McIntyre. While John Cena Sr. agrees that the bouts were great, he says that fans like him expected much more from the special show.
Speaking on UnSKripted this week, John Cena Sr. stated:
"A lot of good matches at WrestlePalooza, you know? I will say this. I kinda thought for all the hype that the show got, it didn't quite live up to what I think a lot of us, a lot of the fans expected. We were gonna see great things, great changes, things we have never seen before."
WWE veteran Vince Russo was also not happy about Wrestlepalooza
Apart from John Cena Sr., Vince Russo also expressed displeasure at how some of the matches at Wrestlepalooza panned out.
Speaking on Legion of RAW, the WWE veteran stated that Drew McIntyre losing to Cody Rhodes was detrimental to his reign. Russo said:
"I'm looking at this Wrestlepalooza and I'm like, 'Okay, Cena gets destroyed by Brock. Great for Brock, what did that do for Cena?' Then we get to the main, Cody over Drew. Great for Cody, what does that do [for Drew]? Just this obsession with clean finishes in fake wrestling matches. This is why, bro, nobody's over. How many times are you going to beat Drew McIntyre until he means absolutely nothing, bro?" Russo said.
As of now, it remains to be seen what Triple H plans to do next in WWE.
