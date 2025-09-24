"Didn't quite live up" - John Cena's father disappointed at WWE Wrestlepalooza (Exclusive)

WWE Wrestlepalooza recently took place in Indiana, featuring some of the top talent on the roster. Nevertheless, John Cena's father, John Cena Senior, apparently did not think it was quite as good as he expected.

Ad

Wrestlepalooza had a stellar card of matches, including a fight between Brock Lesnar and John Cena, as well as Cody Rhodes putting his Undisputed Championship at stake against Drew McIntyre. While John Cena Sr. agrees that the bouts were great, he says that fans like him expected much more from the special show.

Speaking on UnSKripted this week, John Cena Sr. stated:

"A lot of good matches at WrestlePalooza, you know? I will say this. I kinda thought for all the hype that the show got, it didn't quite live up to what I think a lot of us, a lot of the fans expected. We were gonna see great things, great changes, things we have never seen before."

Ad

Trending

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

You can check out the full video here:

Ad

WWE veteran Vince Russo was also not happy about Wrestlepalooza

Apart from John Cena Sr., Vince Russo also expressed displeasure at how some of the matches at Wrestlepalooza panned out.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, the WWE veteran stated that Drew McIntyre losing to Cody Rhodes was detrimental to his reign. Russo said:

"I'm looking at this Wrestlepalooza and I'm like, 'Okay, Cena gets destroyed by Brock. Great for Brock, what did that do for Cena?' Then we get to the main, Cody over Drew. Great for Cody, what does that do [for Drew]? Just this obsession with clean finishes in fake wrestling matches. This is why, bro, nobody's over. How many times are you going to beat Drew McIntyre until he means absolutely nothing, bro?" Russo said.

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen what Triple H plans to do next in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!