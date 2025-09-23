Triple H buried 7-time WWE champion at Wrestlepalooza, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

WWE has been receiving a lot of flak recently for the Wrestlepalooza PLE, which took place this past weekend. The show was promoted to be a huge event, with it being the first PLE to be shown on ESPN, but it didn't live up to the hype that it had heading into the weekend.
It only had a handful of matches on the card, with Cody Rhodes' defense of his Undisputed WWE Title against Drew McIntyre as the main event of the show. Rhodes would retain his title at the event, and Russo says this loss for Drew was Triple H burying the 7-time champion.
He was talking on the latest edition of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he made his point. He said that the win was great for Cody, but having Drew lose clean didn't do anything for McIntyre, just as losing clean to Brock Lesnar didn't do anything for John Cena.
"I'm looking at this Wrestlepalooa and I'm like, okay, Cena gets destroyed by Brock. Great for Brock, what did that do for Cena? Then we get to the main, Cody over Drew. Great for Cody, what does that do [for Drew]? Just this obsession with clean finishes in fake wrestling matches. This is why, bro, nobody's over. How many times are you going to beat Drew McIntyre until he means absolutely nothing, bro?" Russo said.
With Wrestlepalooza now in the history books, WWE turns its attention towards Crown Jewel, which is set to take place in Perth, Australia, on October 11, 2025. Cody Rhodes is scheduled to go up against Seth Rollins at the show for the Crown Jewel Championship, which means Drew would have to wait at least till November's Saturday Night's Main Event to challenge Cody once again.
