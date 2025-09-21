BREAKING: Cody Rhodes facing 17-time WWE champion at Crown Jewel

Cody Rhodes retained his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre in the main event of Wrestlepalooza. This has allowed him to advance to Crown Jewel with the title, where he will headline the show in another title match.However, the WWE Title will not be on the line in Perth, Australia. Rhodes will instead compete for the Crown Jewel Championship for the second year in a row. The American Nightmare will take on the other male world champion, Seth Rollins, having defeated Gunther for the title at last November's Crown Jewel premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.The Visionary also had a match at Wrestlepalooza, as he and Becky Lynch lost to CM Punk and AJ Lee in a Mixed Tag Team bout. Despite that, Rollins' storyline with The Best in the World will be put on hold, while he feuds with Cody Rhodes for the coming few weeks.The two even had a brief but intense staredown during the Wrestlepalooza post-show, as the match was made official. Crown Jewel is set to be the first time Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will face each other on-screen since their infamous Hell in a Cell match in June 2022, when The American Nightmare fought with a torn pectoral muscle.Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins have a lot of history in WWENot only have Rhodes and Rollins had a legendary rivalry with each other, but they were most recently tag team partners. The two teamed up against Roman Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania 40, with The Visionary acting as Cody's 'Shield' against The Bloodline.Seth Rollins ultimately helped Cody Rhodes win the Undisputed WWE Championship from Reigns. But since then, they have barely interacted. It will be very interesting to see The American Nightmare's reaction to everything Rollins has been building since WrestleMania 41.So, even without any real stakes, this could be one of the most compelling stories WWE can tell in 2025. And it isn't clear who will win, with various stars having unfinished business with Rhodes and Rollins. Either Drew McIntyre or CM Punk could play a huge role in the finish of the main event of Crown Jewel.