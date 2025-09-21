WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 - Star ratings for every match

Well, that was Wrestlepalooza. WWE definitely delivered an interesting debut to kick off the ESPN era. The quality across all five matches varied, but most of them delivered what was expected. Namely, everything other than the opener.But what stood out the most? What stole the show? Here is every match at Wrestlepalooza and its rating out of five.#1. John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar - WWE WrestlepaloozaImage via WWE.comWrestlepalooza kicked off with a whimper, as Brock Lesnar faced John Cena for the last time ever. It was meant to be explosive. And while it was that to an extent, what we got was a glorified squash match. WWE really put themselves through tons of public heat for that match.This was a miniature version of Lesnar's SummerSlam 2014 win over Cena. The Beast Incarnate dominated his opponent before The Unseen 17 came back with three Attitude Adjustments to no avail. Brock Lesnar ended up winning with three F5s in a row.This is the most uncreative and clichéd layout of a match involving Lesnar. After the novelty of the first few times a decade ago, it has never been entertaining. An unfortunate use of Cena's remaining time in WWE and not the best start to Wrestlepalooza.Rating: **1/2#2. The Usos vs. Bron Breakker &amp; Bronson Reed - WWE WrestlepaloozaImage via WWE.comJimmy and Jey Uso reunited as a duo at Wrestlepalooza, as they took on the formidable duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. To add to the chaos, LA Knight was appointed the special guest referee.This was a gritty fight, with Knight allowing weapons to be used. The duo from The Vision had the advantage for the longest time until Jey Uso got involved. The YEET Master came close to victory with a spear and Uso Splash combo, but he ended up busting himself open with a botched chairshot. Breakker immediately took advantage of this.The new Big Dog ended up spearing both Usos through a leaning table, which allowed Reed to pin Jey with the Tsunami. This was a huge win for The Vision, while The Usos have a lot to think about. The drama on display at Wrestlepalooza made it quite memorable, though, even if the weaponry was a tad bit unnecessary.Rating: ***1/2#3. IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer - Women's World ChampionshipWrestlepalooza's best match? (Image via WWE.com)This was meant to be the pure in-ring classic of Wrestlepalooza, and it delivered. IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer put on a compelling display of agility and guts, with the Women's World Championship on the line.Vaquer targeted SKY's legs throughout the contest, and it proved fruitful. Both stars hit innovative moves before La Primera got the win with a picture-perfect version of the Spiral Tap. She did so after SKY landed on her knees from a missed Over the Moonsault.The chemistry between IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer is incredible, and it's a compliment to WWE that they got to showcase it on a major premium live event. The clean finish was exactly what was needed to take Wrestlepalooza to the next levelRating: ****3/4#4. Seth Rollins &amp; Becky Lynch vs. CM Punk &amp; AJ Lee - Mixed Tag Team MatchThe electricity was evident at Wrestlepalooza, as AJ Lee made her WWE in-ring return after over 10 years. She did a great job opposite Becky Lynch. But before that, an extended heat portion with Seth Rollins dominating CM Punk.Things picked up once the women got tagged in, after Rollins used Lynch as a weapon but failed and hurt her instead. AJ came in like she never left, hitting some impressive moves like a Tornado DDT and an assisted Sliced Bread. Lee and Punk even hit simultaneous Shining Wizards before she locked in the Black Widow.Things broke down quickly later, with Seth Rollins putting his hands on AJ Lee. He got a Stomp from CM Punk for his troubles before the latter got into it with Becky Lynch. He ended up locking the Sharpshooter on The Man. Meanwhile, AJ got her lick back on The Visionary by breaking up a pinfall attempt with a Stomp.As the finish approached, Lynch pushed Lee into Punk and Rollins through the Spanish announce table. However, back in the ring, AJ fought back and made The Man tap out with the Black Widow. What a fantastic match this was, with top-notch action and moments throughout.Rating: ****1/2#5. Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre - WWE ChampionshipThe main event of Wrestlepalooza saw Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre put on a physical match, but something felt missing. It was a lot like The American Nightmare's title defence against Kevin Owens at Saturday Night's Main Event last December.There was a lot of confusion involving the referee. McIntyre had Rhodes rolled up for eight seconds, but the official missed it. The Scottish Warrior was further cheated when the WWE Champion sent him into an exposed turnbuckle and hit Cross Rhodes, but he still kicked out.A Claymore Kick in the ring wasn't enough, so Drew McIntyre went for one into the announce table. However, due to a referee-enforced delay, his foot collided with the side of the table instead. This was the beginning of the end, with Cody Rhodes finishing him off moments later.We know both stars are capable of so much more together than what we got at Wrestlepalooza. With that being said, Rhodes vs. McIntyre was still pretty good.Rating: ***3/4