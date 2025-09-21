3 Reasons why Brock Lesnar beat John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza

WWE has kicked off their ESPN Era, and John Cena vs Brock Lesnar was featured as the first match to make history. The rivalry between the two legendary names goes a long way back, and the excitement among fans around the world for the last match between them was phenomenal.WWE Wrestlepalooza kicked off with the massive battle between the two legends and ended up making headlines all around the world. The match was overly in Brock Lesnar’s favour right from the moment the bell rang, and ended with just a show of dominance from the Beast Incarnate.While Indianapolis waited to see John Cena fight back, all they could witness was three AAs, to have Lesnar kick out at 2. The Franchise Player’s Retirement Tour featured an unexpected fall at Wrestlepalooza, and all fans could do was pray for him. Brock Lesnar undoubtedly made a statement at the PLE, and his dominance broke all the barriers.With a massive victory against Cena, Lesnar is clearly back on top, but fans are confused with a result like this when John Cena is the one who is on a Retirement Tour. Let’s check out a few reasons why the Beast Incarnate defeated the Franchise Player at the PLE.#3. Write off John Cena from TVJohn Cena’s next advertised appearance is at WWE Crown Jewel 2025, and the Franchise Player will seemingly make his return directly at the premium live event. Following his match with Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza, it is clear that the former Undisputed WWE Champion won’t be making any appearances on RAW or SmackDown for the next few weeks.With no weekly appearances, it is hard to predict if Cena will be in action at Crown Jewel. This could be the reason WWE featured Lesnar beating down Cena, to possibly write him off and ensure that it justifies Cena’s absence until his appearance in Perth.#2. It was Brock Lesnar’s first match following returnBrock Lesnar has managed to make a name for himself as one of the most powerful and merciless superstars in the history of WWE, and the same was proved during his match against John Cena at WrestlePalooza. Lesnar’s return at SummerSlam a couple of months ago undoubtedly made headlines around the globe.While Cena is on his Retirement Tour, Lesnar returned to action for the first time in 2 years, and needed some momentum to get back on top to possibly challenge the World Champions of the company at one point. This could be the reason why Lesnar managed to defeat Cena, reclaiming his spot back on top and sending a bold message to everyone on the roster.#1. John Cena vs Brock Lesnar isn’t over yetThe legendary feud between Brock Lesnar and John Cena can never end, and a showdown like that at Wrestlepalooza should surely not be the final match between both men. Lesnar and Cena have a lot of history with each other, and the show of dominance from the former at the PLE could just be to set up a rematch between both men.John Cena has made a name for himself for not backing down from any challenges, and with the legend on his Retirement Tour, it is clear that the Franchise Player wants to earn the respect of everyone, including Lesnar. This could be the reason WWE featured Lesnar’s victory at the PLE, to probably set up a rematch to feature the Greatest of All Time back on top in the next match they have.