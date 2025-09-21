Ringside concern as IYO SKY possibly legitimately injury at WWE Wrestlepalooza

IYO SKY possibly endured an injury during her match against Stephanie Vaquer at WWE Wrestlepalooza. SKY and Vaquer faced off to determine the new Women's World Champion.After a few delays, The Genius of the Sky took on La Primera to find out who will succeed Naomi as the holder of the Women's World Title. It was a highly anticipated matchup between two of the best in the world today. During the match, Vaquer worked on SKY's right knee by hitting a couple dragon screws. The former Women's World Champion sold the spots by holding her knee, though there were concerns at ringside, mainly from Michael Cole and Wade Barrett on commentary. The dragon screws to IYO SKY seemed to have worked in Stephanie Vaquer's favor. SKY was limited in her movement for the rest of the match, failing to hit Over the Moonsault on Vaquer. SKY was able to climb the turnbuckle and hit an Avalanche Spanish Fly on La Primera, but the damage to the knee took her some time to capitalize on. Vaquer would use it to her advantage to hit a beautiful Corkscrew Moonsault for the win and become the new Women's World Champion. IYO SKY named as Tyrese Haliburton's favorite WWE starSince Wrestlepalooza was held in Indianapolis, Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers was in attendance. During IYO SKY's entrance for her match against Stephanie Vaquer, Michael Cole mentioned that The Genius of the Sky is Haliburton's favorite WWE star. Barrett then added how it's tough for international stars like SKY to connect with the American audience. Cole explained that pro wrestling is a language, and SKY used it to become a fan favorite. The veteran commentator even called her the best in the world today. SKY has been on fire prior to Wrestlepalooza, with a WWE Women's and Women's World reign on her resume.