Stephanie Vaquer to be removed from major upcoming match due to one massive reason? Exploring the possibility 

The former NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer is the rightful number-one contender for the vacant Women's World Championship, and she is all set to face IYO SKY for the title at Wrestlepalooza 2025.That said, Vaquer might get removed from a major upcoming bout before her Women’s World Championship bout. The Chilean Star is advertised to compete in a six-woman tag match against the Fatal Influence on the upcoming edition of NXT Homecoming.In the realms of possibility, IYO SKY may demand Adam Pearce on the upcoming RAW to pull Stephanie Vaquer out of her NXT bout, as she wants to face a hundred percent La Primera at the PLE this weekend, and her competing days away from their title bout on NXT may compromise Vaquer’s health, which may affect her title contest.Hence, Adam Pearce could remove Stephanie Vaquer from her upcoming match at NXT and save the title bout from potential jeopardy.That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.Stephanie Vaquer debunks injury rumorsThe Dark Angel was all set for a contract signing segment on last week’s edition of RAW. But she was pulled off the card at the last moment.Following her missing Monday Night RAW, a report revealed that Vaquer is dealing with a minor injury, which is the reason she missed the flagship show.Speaking to Adrian Hernandez, the former NXT Women's Champion debunked the rumor and revealed she is injury-free and all set to return on RAW.“No, I saw social media. Sometimes, many things are not real. There’s no injuries. I’m ready for RAW next Monday,&quot; she said. (H/T: Fightful)With the vacant Women's World Championship on the line, it will be thrilling to see how the bout between the Genius of the Sky and The Dark Angel turns out this weekend in Indianapolis.