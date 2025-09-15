  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Stephanie Vaquer to be removed from major upcoming match due to one massive reason? Exploring the possibility 

Stephanie Vaquer to be removed from major upcoming match due to one massive reason? Exploring the possibility 

By Nayan Kumawat
Modified Sep 15, 2025 08:12 GMT
Stephanie Vaquer is former NXT Women
Stephanie Vaquer is a former NXT Women's Champion! (Image credit: Stephanie Vaquer’s X)

The former NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer is the rightful number-one contender for the vacant Women's World Championship, and she is all set to face IYO SKY for the title at Wrestlepalooza 2025.

Ad

That said, Vaquer might get removed from a major upcoming bout before her Women’s World Championship bout. The Chilean Star is advertised to compete in a six-woman tag match against the Fatal Influence on the upcoming edition of NXT Homecoming.

In the realms of possibility, IYO SKY may demand Adam Pearce on the upcoming RAW to pull Stephanie Vaquer out of her NXT bout, as she wants to face a hundred percent La Primera at the PLE this weekend, and her competing days away from their title bout on NXT may compromise Vaquer’s health, which may affect her title contest.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Hence, Adam Pearce could remove Stephanie Vaquer from her upcoming match at NXT and save the title bout from potential jeopardy.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Stephanie Vaquer debunks injury rumors

The Dark Angel was all set for a contract signing segment on last week’s edition of RAW. But she was pulled off the card at the last moment.

Ad

Following her missing Monday Night RAW, a report revealed that Vaquer is dealing with a minor injury, which is the reason she missed the flagship show.

Speaking to Adrian Hernandez, the former NXT Women's Champion debunked the rumor and revealed she is injury-free and all set to return on RAW.

“No, I saw social media. Sometimes, many things are not real. There’s no injuries. I’m ready for RAW next Monday," she said. (H/T: Fightful)

With the vacant Women's World Championship on the line, it will be thrilling to see how the bout between the Genius of the Sky and The Dark Angel turns out this weekend in Indianapolis.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications