“I’m ready for RAW next Monday” - WWE star announces her return

Stephanie Vaquer is the number-one contender for the WWE Women's World Championship and is all set to compete for the vacant title against IYO SKY at the Wrestlepalooza 2025 Premium Live Event. However, a concerning report emerged earlier about her being potentially injured, but the former champion has cleared the air.

La Primera was scheduled for a contract signing segment with IYO SKY on this week's edition of RAW. However, it was cancelled as Vaquer was absent. Following this, WOR reported that she was suffering from a minor real-life injury.

Now, Stephanie Vaquer herself has clarified the rumor. Speaking to Adrian Hernandez, she revealed that she has no injury and is ready to return on next Monday Night RAW after her absence this week.

“No, I saw social media. Sometimes, many things are not real. There’s no injuries. I’m ready for RAW next Monday," she said (H\T: Fightful)

Stephanie Vaquer is set for another high-profile WWE match-up

The former WWE NXT Women's Champion Vaquer has major matches lined up for this month, including her Women's World Championship match against IYO SKY at the Wrestlepalooza 2025 Premium Live Event, which will take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 20. La Primera is now advertised for another massive match-up at the developmental brand.

Vaquer appeared on the latest episode of Black and Gold brand alongside Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and Rhea Ripley, and confronted Fatal Influence.

Ripley, Vaquer, and Stratton are all set to face the Fatal Influence at the next episode of WWE NXT Homecoming, marking another critical match for The Dark Angel.

With the push Stephanie Vaquer is receiving in Triple H's regime, it will be interesting to see what other plans the creative team may have for her and whether she becomes the Women's World Champion anytime soon.

