3 Reasons why AJ Lee and CM Punk beat Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at WWE Wrestlepalooza

WWE Wrestlepalooza featured the highly anticipated in-ring return of former Divas Champion AJ Lee for the first time in 10 years. The recently returned star teamed up with her husband, CM Punk, to take on the power couple of the industry, the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and the Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch.Both teams tore each other apart in a classic mixed tag team match, featuring some of the most memorable and exciting moments, including AJ Lee stomping Seth Rollins, and at the same time, Becky Lynch applying a sharpshooter on CM Punk. The highly anticipated match ended with AJ Lee reversing Lynch’s man-handle slam into a black widow submission, forcing the Women’s Intercontinental Champion to submit.With a victory for CM Punk and AJ Lee, this is now a new statement in the massive feud between Rollins and Punk, and it would be interesting to see how things change moving forward in the feud. However, before that, let’s check out the reasons why AJ Lee and CM Punk managed to pick up the win against Rollins and Lynch.#3. To end Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch’s run togetherBecky Lynch joined the Vision to kick off a massive storyline for AJ Lee’s WWE return. However, after the latter managed to make Lynch submit at Wrestlepalooza, it is clear that the former Divas Champion was coming for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.With a singles feud between both women probably set to kick off, it would be best to get Lynch out of the Vision, which could be the reason the latter ended up taking the loss at the PLE.#2. To get the CM Punk vs Seth Rollins feud in its final legWhile CM Punk managed to pin Seth Rollins on RAW’s debut episode on Netflix, the latter has managed to gain the upper hand against his former mentor over the past few months. CM Punk vs Seth Rollins has been a feud of a lifetime for millions around the world, and fans have loved to see both men take each other down every time they got the opportunity.If CM Punk lost the mixed tag team match as well, he would have lost all his momentum and his spot as the top contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. This could be the reason the Voice of the Voiceless and his wife picked the victory at Wrestlepalooza.#1. AJ Lee’s return matchWhile the mixed tag team match in its own was one of the most highly anticipated dream matches in the history of the company, it undoubtedly made headlines as AJ Lee’s in-ring return match for the first time in over a decade. While the star returned to the squared circle after years, she managed to prove why she is considered among the greatest names in history.One of the biggest reasons for Lee and Punk’s victory at Wrestlepalooza was to give all the spotlight to AJ. WWE wanted to highlight the latter’s return, which could be the driving force for their victory at the PLE. Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for the massive stars next.