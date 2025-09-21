Jey Uso botches chair shot at Wrestlepalooza, causes legitimate injury

Jey Uso and his brother Jimmy were seemingly flying for the first part of their match against The Vision, but this was quickly turned around by a shocking mistake. LA Knight allowed the use of weapons in the match, and Uso took the chair from Bron Breakker and then used it on him. The only issue is that the Uso hit Breakker across the match, and it then bounced off him and into his own face. Jey Uso was quickly busted open by the shot, which then led to the end of the match seemingly being sped up, since Jimmy was Speared through a table and Jey was hit with a Tsunami to end the bout. While there were teases of issues between Knight and Uso throughout the match, it was a shock that there was no real continuation between them at the end. Jey Uso took the pinfall in the match following a Tsunami from Bronson ReedThis was a massive blow for The Usos, who were seen as a mountain for The Vision to climb, so for them to lose to a new team like Breakker and Bronson Reed is a huge step backwards. It's unclear what this means for the duo moving forward, since they reunited to take on The Vision and exact some revenge for Roman Reigns, but they have been unsuccessful in their quest. It's unclear when Reigns will be back in WWE as well, since he has been out of action following the attack at Clash in Paris. It seems that there could be more to this story than just this one match, but the answers will come on WWE RAW if The Usos opt to remain together until they are able to overcome The Vision or if they opt to go their separate ways once again.