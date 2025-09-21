WWE Wrestlepalooza Results: John Cena absolutely destroyed; The Undertaker returns for huge announcement (9/20/25)

We got some big matches at WWE Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis, the first-ever WWE Live Event on ESPN. Brock Lesnar and John Cena kicked off the show with the big return match for The Beast Incarnate. Paul Heyman was the one to introduce Lesnar as we headed for the first match of the night.WWE @WWELINKPaul Heyman introduces Brock LesnarWWE Wrestlepalooza Results (September 20, 2025):Brock Lesnar def. John CenaThe Vision def. The UsosStephanie Vaquer def IYO SKY to win the Women's World ChampionshipCM Punk &amp; AJ Lee def. Seth Rollins &amp; Becky LynchCody Rhodes def. Drew McIntyre to retain the Undisputed WWE ChampionshipWWE Wrestlepalooza Results: Brock Lesnar vs. John CenaBrock Lesnar started off strong and hit a big clothesline before getting a powerslam and a German Suplex. Brock hit a second clothesline, and John Cena came back with some shoulder tackles before getting the Attitude Adjustment thrice in a row! Lesnar kicked out of it before dodging the Five Knuckle Shuffle.WWE @WWELINKBrock takes three AAs in a row!Brock came back with F5 after F5, absolutely destroying The Last Real Champ. After a series of six F5s, Cena was completely knocked out. Lesnar got the easy pin after having absolutely demolished the retiring superstar.Result: Brock Lesnar def. John Cena at WrestlepaloozaWWE @WWELINKBrock Lesnar demolishes John CenaThe audience was shocked after the shocking beatdown from Lesnar, who walked out at first but then came back and hit an F5 on the referee! Brock hit a final F5 on Cena for good measure before finally leaving the ring. Cena still managed to get back up and walk out of the ring to a cheering crowd.Grade: BWWE Wrestlepalooza Results: The Usos vs. The Vision w/ guest referee LA KnightWWE @WWELINKThe Usos face The VisionJimmy Uso and Bronson Reed kicked off the match, and The Vision isolated Jimmy off the bat. Bron Breakker distracted the guest referee, LA Knight, while Bronson tried to hit Jimmy with a steel chair. Knight caught Reed before he could hit Jimmy with the weapon and allowed the latter to get some chair shots instead.WWE @WWELINKLA Knight shows lenience with the UsosBreakker came in and hit a running shoulder tackle on the floor before the Brons resumed their onslaught. Breakker sent Jey into the steel steps outside before getting the assisted blockbuster on Jimmy. Jey got back up and finally tagged before taking Breakker down wth some big strikes and a hip attack in the corner.The Usos tried to set up a table, and the Brons took it from them and put it up in the corner of the ring. Jey countered with a series of superkicks, and Jimmy came back for the 1D on Breakker for a near fall. Reed took the moonsault, but Breakker came back with a spear before Jey hit one of his own. Jey followed up with the splash for another near fall.WWE @WWELINKLA Knight almost got taken outJey hit a superkick on Bron and almost hit Knight with a chair before Breakker got him with the spear. Jey was bleeding from the face, and Breakker put both Usos through the table with a double spear. Reed got the Tsunami before finally getting the pin.Result: The Vision def. The Usos at WrestlepaloozaWWE @WWELINKThe Vision pick up the winGrade: B+WWE Wrestlepalooza Results: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. IYO SKY - Women's World Championship matchStephanie Vaquer had the early advantage, but IYO SKY countered the Devil's Kiss before getting a basement dropkick. The two traded submission holds in the middle of the ring before IYO got the backbreaker knee. Vaquer took a big dive to the floor before coming back with a snap suplex in the ring.WWE @WWELINKIYO SKY takes down the champThe two traded German Suplexes before IYO countered the Devil's Kiss once more and hit a double stomp. SKY locked in the crossface before a near fall off a headscissor takedown. The Dark Angel twisted IYO's knee before getting the Dragon's Kiss and the SVB for a near fall.WWE @WWELINKThe champ gets the Devil's KissIYO hit the Spanish Fly but hurt her knee on the way down. SKY took her kneepads off for a series of knee strikes before Vaquer rolled out of the way of the moonsault. Vaquer hit a big dive of her own before getting the win.Result: Stephanie Vaquer def IYO SKY to win the Women's World Championship at WrestlepaloozaWWE @WWELINKLa Primera retainsGrade: B+WWE Wrestlepalooza Results: CM Punk &amp; AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins &amp; Becky LynchWWE @WWELINKCM Punk and AJ Lee face Seth Rollins and Becky LynchCM Punk and Seth Rollins kicked off the match, and the champ was sent over the announce table right off the bat before returning to the ring. Becky Lynch got some cheap shots on Punk, and AJ Lee returned the favor by attacking Rollins in the corner as well. Rollins countered the GTS before stomping on Punk's back and tossing him outside.Becky sent Punk into the steel steps outside before Rollins beat him down on top of the announce table. Back in the ring, Becky and Rollins hit double-team attacks on Punk before Seth tried to toss his wife at Punk, but missed. Becky fell to the floor but then got back up and wiped out AJ before Punk could get the tag.WWE @WWELINKRollins drops Becky LynchRollins pranced around the ring mocking AJ Lee before Punk got him with the GTS. Punk finally made the tag to Lee before she got in the ring and unloaded on Becky. AJ got a top rope crossbody for a near fall before getting some strikes on Rollins in the corner as well.WWE @WWELINKAJ Lee joins the matchLee and Punk hit double bulldogs and double shining wizards before AJ locked in the Black Widow, and CM locked in the Sharpshooter. Rollins broke both holds, and AJ locked the Black Widow on Rollins! Becky broke the hold this time and joined Rollins for double pedigrees on their opponents.Rollins and Lynch went for double GTS, but both moves were reversed. Rollins took AJ down in the corner before Punk got him with the stomp. Becky slapped Punk again and again before the latter went for the sharpshooter. Rollins interfered, and Becky locked in the sharpshooter on Punk instead before the latter reversed into a hold of his own.WWE @WWELINKAbsolute chaos in the ringPunk took the Pedigree from Rollins before AJ hit Seth with the stomp! Becky hit the Manhandle Slam on Lee, and the match continued. Punk and Lee set Rollins and Becky up on either announce table before Lynch tossed AJ at Punk and put them and Seth through the announce desk! Back in the ring, Lee locked in the Black Widow on Lynch and got the win.Result: CM Punk &amp; AJ Lee def. Seth Rollins &amp; Becky Lynch at WrestlepaloozaWWE @WWELINKPunk and Lee get the winGrade: AThe Undertaker was back and rode his bike to the ring while the American Bada** music played. Taker sat down in the front row next to Stephanie McMahon before chatting with her. He then announced that Stephanie would be inducted into the Hall of Fame before WWE Wrestlepalooza continued.WWE @WWELINKThe Undertaker returns for a big annoucement!WWE Wrestlepalooza Results: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre - Undisputed WWE Championship matchDrew started off strong, but Cody Rhodes came back with the Cody Cutter and locked in a submission hold. Cody hit some dives to the floor before Drew tossed him over the announce table. McIntyre hit an Alabama Slam into the steel steps outside before the champ came back with a powerslam in the ring.WWE @WWELINKCody Rhodes takes down Drew McIntyreMcIntyre hit a White Noise for the ropes before Cody countered the Claymore. Drew McIntyre got a near fall, but the referee had to get back in the ring, and the count was delayed. Cody hit the Cross Rhodes before Drew came back with the Claymore.Drew set up for the kick through the announce desk again, and the ref interfered, leading to Rhodes dodging the move and McIntyre hurting his leg. Back in the ring, Drew's leg gave out as he tried for the Claymore. Cody got a Super Cutter and the Cross Rhodes before getting the win.WWE @WWELINKCody dodged the kick into the announce deskResult: Cody Rhodes def. Drew McIntyre to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestlepaloozaGrade: B+After the match, Cody celebrated his win, and Drew was getting checked on by the medics before WWE Wrestlepalooza went off the air.