Cody Rhodes whispers four-word message to Seth Rollins following WrestleMania XL win

WWE Superstars created several WrestleMania moments this past weekend at the 40th annual Show of Shows. Now unseen footage has surfaced of a ringside moment with Cody Rhodes and other top stars.

The American Nightmare dethroned Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night Two of 'Mania XL. The 33-minute match featured interference from The Usos, Solo Sikoa, John Cena, The Rock, The Shield version of Seth Rollins, and The Undertaker. Cody's post-match celebration included family members, his wife Brandi Rhodes, Rollins, Cena, Jey Uso, CM Punk, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and LA Knight.

The company released alternate footage of the post-show moment where Owens, Uso, and Zayn helped The Visionary to his feet for a show of respect with Rhodes. Rollins then told the new champion that his time is now. As seen below, the video also includes footage of Rhodes thanking Rollins at ringside.

"Thank you for everything," Cody Rhodes told Seth Rollins.

Rhodes appeared on RAW to kick off the new era as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He will now appear on Friday's SmackDown as fallout from the big two-night event continues.

Rhea Ripley reacts to WWE WrestleMania title matches

Rhea Ripley opened up Night One of WrestleMania 40 by retaining the WWE Women's World Championship over Becky Lynch.

Night Two of 'Mania 40 opened with Damian Priest cashing in his Money in the Bank contract to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Drew McIntyre right after his title win over Seth Rollins. WrestleMania Sunday then closed with Cody Rhodes defeating Roman Reigns in a Bloodline Rules match to win the Undisputed Universal Championship.

The wins for The Eradicator and The American Nightmare meant that two of the WWE 2K24 cover superstars left The Grandest Stage of Them All with championship gold. Ripley took to X to react to the milestone while shouting out the names of her alliances with Priest and Rhodes: The Terror Twins and The Nightmares.

"Great weekend for the Terror Twins! Great weekend for The Nightmares! #WrestleMania," Rhea Ripley tweeted.

Expand Tweet

The Judgment Day suffered losses in their other matches on The Showcase of the Immortals this year. Priest and Finn Balor dropped the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships to Awesome Truth and A-Town Down Under in the Six-Pack Ladder Match, while Dominik Mysterio teamed with Santos Escobar for a loss to Rey Mysterio and Andrade.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : What was your favorite part of WWE WrestleMania XL? Night One Night Two 0 votes View Discussion