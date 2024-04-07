Battle for leadership, massive betrayal & more - 4 Directions for The Judgment Day following WrestleMania 40 loss

Finn Bálor and Damian Priest's Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship reign has ended at WrestleMania XL.

After nearly six months of dominance in the WWE tag team division, The Judgment Day has finally been dethroned. In the chaotic Ladder Match at the Grandest Stage of Them All, A-Town Down Under pulled off a swift upset by unhooking the SmackDown Tag Team Championship early on. While it seemed that Balor and Priest might still leave Philadelphia with the RAW Tag Team Titles, fate had other plans as Team Awesome Truth secured revenge on Judgment Day to claim the new championship.

So, what lies ahead for Finn Bálor and Damian Priest? Here are four potential directions for The Judgment Day after WrestleMania 40.

#4. The Judgment Day may still have some unfinished business with Awesome Truth after Wrestlemania

R-Truth and The Miz have been feuding with The Judgment Day for some time now, and they finally exacted their revenge at WrestleMania XL.

However, the rivalry might be far from settled. Finn Bálor and Damian Priest have previously defeated Awesome Truth in tag team action and could potentially challenge the RAW Tag Team Championship, especially considering they were never pinned for the titles.

It will be intriguing to see if The Judgment Day can bounce back and reclaim their position at the summit of the tag team division.

#3. JD McDonagh could walk out of The Judgment Day

Despite JD McDonagh's dedicated efforts to assist The Judgment Day in recent months, his contributions have been consistently questioned by the group.

JD also attempted to aid Finn Bálor and Damian Priest during the Ladder Match at WrestleMania XL. However, his intentions were thwarted as he was put through two tables from the top of a ladder.

With The Judgment Day dismissing his efforts, McDonagh might contemplate retaliating by betraying the group and walking away from their association.

#2. The Judgment Day could transition into being the good guys

The Judgment Day, consisting of Rhea Ripley, Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh, has reigned as the most dominant group on Monday Night RAW over the past year.

Their relentless aggression and sinister tactics have ensured their supremacy atop the WWE hierarchy. However, following their recent setback, the group may reassess their approach and adopt a different strategy.

Rhea Ripley has already garnered significant fan support, and it will be intriguing to see if the rest of the group can win over the WWE Universe with their future actions.

#1. Who is the real leader of The Judgment Day?

Before Finn Bálor and Damian Priest captured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, serious tensions simmered between the two over the summer of last year.

Following their loss of the titles, turmoil could emerge within The Judgment Day. Despite their assertions that there is no outright leader in the group, a clash of egos could emerge, sparking an internal battle for leadership.

It will indeed be intriguing to observe if any dissent arises within The Judgment Day moving forward.

