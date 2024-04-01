Rhea Ripley reacts to WWE fan support despite being heel

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently reacted to fans supporting her on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

The March 25 edition of the red brand, which aired from Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, was one of the most entertaining shows in a long time. The Chicago crowd is well known for their enthusiasm and involvement in the action. The WWE Universe came out with several signboards in support of their favorite superstars.

After the show, WWE shared pictures of multiple fan signs at Allstate Arena. One of the images featured a fan claiming he was there only for Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator took to Instagram to reshare the post on her stories.

Former WWE Women's Champion sends a message to Rhea Ripley ahead of WrestleMania XL

Women's Grand Slam Champion Bayley won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match and is set to challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL. Rhea Ripley, on the other hand, will defend her Women's World Championship at The Show of Shows against Becky Lynch.

During an interview with Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail Sports, the former Damage CTRL leader was asked about The Eradicator saying that her match against Becky Lynch deserved a main event spot on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

In response, the veteran performer praised Ripley and Lynch before pointing out that The Judgment Day member is too young and can headline The Showcase of The Immortals some other year. She further claimed her match against her former faction member deserves the main event spot instead:

"Becky has had an insane career already and Rhea [Ripley], her rise has been so quick. Fans love her. But she's still so young. Rhea, you got time to main event WrestleMania some other time, because this year is mine and IYO's year. This year has been The Role Model's year, starting at Royal Rumble, okay? And I've been doing this for a long time, and I've been fighting for this for a long time," she said.

With some of the greatest WWE Superstars, including The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins, set to compete in highly anticipated matches, the possibilities of any of the two Women's Title matches headlining the show are quite bleak.

