WWE: Bayley takes a shot at Rhea Ripley; reveals why Mami shouldn't main event WrestleMania 40

WWE Superstar Bayley has taken a massive shot at Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley ahead of WrestleMania 40.

The Role Model is set to face IYO SKY for the Women's Championship at The Showcase of the Immortals. The 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner wants to exact revenge on Damage CTRL for betraying her.

On the other hand, after winning the 2024 Elimination Chamber, Becky Lynch is set to face Mami for the Women's World Championship at 'Mania. The Judgment Day member recently completed 350 days as the World Champion, and fans want her to retain at WrestleMania.

During an interview with Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail Sports, the former Damage CTRL leader was asked to share her two cents on Ripley saying that her match against Big Time Becks deserved a WrestleMania main event spot.

Bayley mentioned that Mami is too inexperienced for a WWE WrestleMania main event. The Role Model argued that her own long career and the upcoming match against The Genius of the Sky deserve the main event spot instead.

"Becky has had an insane career already and Rhea, her rise has been so quick. Fans love her. But she's still so young. Rhea, you got time to main event WrestleMania some other time, because this year is mine and IYO's year. This year has been The Role Model's year, starting at Royal Rumble, okay? And I've been doing this for a long time, and I've been fighting for this for a long time," she said.

Bayley spoke about a former WWE Superstar's debut in AEW

The former leader of Damage CTRL commented on her friend, Mercedes Mone's (fka Sasha Banks), debut in AEW. Bayley was in attendance at the Big Business event to witness her real-life friend appear in Tony Khan's promotion.

In an interview with Digital Spy, the former SmackDown Women's Champion opened up about Sasha Banks' massive All Elite Wrestling debut. She said:

"[Mercedes] is the best, I wouldn't be here without her. She's done so much for me. Even after she was done with WWE, she's been there for me in my big moments. So I know I need to be there for her continuously throughout the years. It was incredible."

The WWE Universe has to wait and see if Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley or Bayley vs. IYO SKY headline WrestleMania this year in Philadelphia.

