WWE Universe is convinced that the real leader of The Judgment Day is none other than 5-time Champion

The Judgment Day has terrorized the WWE roster on Monday Night RAW for months. Following the group's rivalry with Edge, fans have often tried to figure out which star is the leader of the stable. However, fans are now sure they figured out who the real leader of the heinous stable is.

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley became the Women's World Champion, which marked her as the first star in the stable to capture championship gold since they joined forces. The heel group then went to the third brand and helped Dominik Mysterio win the North American Championship from Wes Lee.

Meanwhile, Damian Priest not only became Mr. Money in the Bank but also won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships alongside Finn Balor. Recently, it has become increasingly evident that the real leader of The Judgment Day is none other than Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley has been managing the stable's affairs over the past few months both diplomatically and physically, when it comes to facing rivals or defending their titles. It will be interesting to see if the stable expands in the near future or not.

Members of The Judgment Day will compete at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Earlier this year, The Judgment Day started to lose its grip on gold when Finn Balor and Damian Priest lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. Dominik Mysterio also lost his North American Championship to Trick Williams.

Fortunately, Mami returned to Monday Night RAW to fix the stable's issues on the brand. She got Mysterio his rematch against Williams for the title and helped him win the title back. Priest and Balor later won their titles back from Rhodes and Uso with the help of Ripley and McDonagh.

However, challengers have lined up once again for the titles that were lost to The Judgment Day. Lately, Dominik Mysterio has been feuding with NXT's Nathan Frazer for the North American Championship. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley will defend her title at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

Lately, The Judgment Day targeted Cody Rhodes as Damian Priest tried to injure his leg after management booked a match between the two stars in Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

What are your thoughts on the stable's run? Sound off in the comments section below.

