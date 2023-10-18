Massive hint about Trick Williams' attacker on NXT: What most WWE fans missed

Trick Williams was recently attacked on the recent episode of WWE NXT. The attacker remains unknown, but a slight moment in the segment showed that it may have been someone close to the victim.

Last night's WWE NXT had some changes from its advertised card. The main event was supposed to be a triple threat match between Carmelo Hayes, Dijak, and Baron Corbin to determine the number one contender of the brand's championship. However, Trick Williams was added at the last minute, which caused some tension with his partner, Melo.

Dijak and Corbin began to throw accusations between the duo to draw them apart. However, Hayes and Williams could not talk it out after the other two men attacked them. Melo and Trick talked about it backstage. The former expressed disappointment that he wasn't informed beforehand, while the latter acknowledged his feelings and finally made up. Still, that wasn't where the drama ended.

Trick was attacked backstage before he could even compete in the fatal four-way match, and Carmelo was with him, asking for help. Interestingly, fans may have missed out on how Hayes threw away a chair when officials arrived.

Another subtly dropped clue during the episode was that after Trick was added to the contender's match, Hayes said he was "willing to put anyone down to end back up on top." Since he knows Trick better than anyone, Hayes may be aware he is the biggest threat and made sure to eliminate him.

Which wrestling legend believed Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes' break up is already beginning?

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams on the recent WWE NXT episode

WWE has recently planted seeds of a feud between Trick and Carmelo. While many believed the beloved duo wouldn't break up, Konnan believed otherwise.

While on Keepin' It 100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno, Konnan stated his admiration for Trick. However, he also complimented the slow burn build of the NXT duo's break-up.

"I think he could be money in the future. I watch him on NXT. He's got a good little storyline going with Carmelo, which it looks like they're going to break up, but it's like a slow burn."

When could Trick Williams return to WWE NXT and attack Carmelo Hayes?

Before the triple threat match, it was announced that Williams was taken to a local medical facility for treatment, and his recovery time is still unknown. Carmelo later won the match and is set to face Ilja Dragunov for the WWE NXT title on Halloween Havoc. With this in mind, Trick could return during the event and cost his partner the title.

It remains to be seen who will be revealed as Trick Williams' attacker and what will happen to the duo.

