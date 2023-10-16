Konnan backs 29-year-old superstar to be the future of WWE

Wrestling legend Konnan has backed NXT Superstar Trick Williams to have a successful career in WWE.

Williams has been featured regularly on WWE television ever since his debut in NXT in late 2021. The former NXT North American Champion has enjoyed a great run lately ever since he left his former partner, Carmelo Hayes, to pursuit a singles career.

During a recent episode of "Keepin' It 100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno", Konnan backed Trick Williams to be the future of the Stamford-based company.

"I think he could be money in the future. I watch him on NXT. He's got a good little storyline going with Carmelo, which it looks like they're going to break up, but it's like a slow burn," Konnan said.

He also said that the latest crop of NXT talent could be successful in getting over on the main roster.

"I think all those guys that they brought in before, like Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, [Johnny] Gargano, [Tommaso] Ciampa, that whole little group remember, Cameron Grimes. Most of those guys haven't gotten over. This new batch looks like they will to me, but then it's all about booking, too." [ H/T Wrestling Inc ]

Williams was last seen in action during the latest episode of NXT, when he was involved in a backstage segment with John Cena and Carmelo Hayes.

Konnan talked about potentially returning to WWE

Konnan, best known for his WCW run during the Monday Night Wars, has recently talked about returning to WWE.

During an episode of 'Keepin' It 100' podcast, the former NWO member revealed that there had been talks about him potentially working with some people within the company.

"I can't really get into too much details because it could happen, but it was just me working alongside some people there that would have been something cool, and it's still hanging in the air, you know, may not happen. It may obviously if I see, you know, a bit of time passes, and it doesn't happen, then I'll tell you exactly what it was. It's a pretty cool idea," Konnan said.

Konnan was last seen on WWE television during the Hall of Fame ceremony earlier this year.

What did you make of Konnan's remarks? Let us know in the comments section below.