29-year-old star to turn heel after John Cena's pep talk? Exploring character change on WWE NXT tonight

Tonight's WWE NXT might no longer feature John Cena, but his presence from last week's episode could have changed some relationships in the roster, mainly between the Trick-Melo duo, whose relationship may have been strained after a backstage segment.

John Cena was one of the stars present for the October 10, 2023, edition of WWE NXT. He was there to be at ringside for Carmelo Hayes' match against Bron Breakker, who had Paul Heyman on his. However, The Cenation Leader met with a few other stars, including Melo's partner Trick Williams.

Before Melo faced Bron, he met John in the locker room and thanked him for coming to WWE NXT. Trick appeared, and Hayes greeted him before apologizing for last week since the former left him against The Judgment Day. Williams assured him it was fine, but his demeanor changed after his partner's comments.

The former NXT Champion said he was confident to take out Bron with John by his side and even win back the title. While saying this, Trick looked at him with slight disbelief, possibly thinking that Hayes did not recognize Williams' previous efforts in helping him. After Carmelo left, Trick asked John how he knew it was time, and both men had an off-screen conversation.

Tonight's WWE NXT could see Trick turn heel after his interaction with Melo from last week. Aside from the feeling of getting fed up, Williams could interpret "Cena's word" differently.

How could Trick Williams attack Carmelo Hayes on WWE NXT tonight?

Carmelo and John last week on NXT

One of the bouts lined up for tonight's WWE NXT episode is a triple threat match between Baron Caorbin, Carmelo, and Dijak to determine the number one contender of the brand's championship.

It's possible that during the action, Trick could pose as if he were going to help Carmelo. But at the last minute, he could attack Hayes and let the other participants pick up the victory.

Which WWE legend recently praised Trick Williams?

While The Cenation Leader mainly bonded with Carmelo Hayes in his last visit to the developmental brand, Konnan had his eyes set on Trick Williams.

The wrestling legend stated that he watches Trick on the brand and believes the latter is the "money in the future." He also praised the storyline with Carmelo and stated their breakup was a slow burn.

It will be interesting to see what else will transpire with the story of Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes.