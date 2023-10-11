Did John Cena accidentally break up popular WWE tag team? Analyzing the clues so far

John Cena made his return to WWE NXT after nearly 10 years this week. The GOAT interacted with several top superstars such Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes. Speaking of Melo, his backstage segment with Cena may have put a dent on his relationship with Trick Williams.

Williams arrived to meet Cena in Melo’s locker room. The former NXT Champion apologized to his former tag team partner for not being there for him against The Judgment Day. He also said he’d win the match against Bron Breakker because he’d got the 16-time World Champion in his corner.

Trick Williams didn’t look too thrilled with Carmelo Hayes’ comments. He also asked Cena how he knew if it was his time, popping a reaction from the WWE NXT crowd. The segment ended with the veteran taking the young star out for an advice.

While John Cena didn’t directly put a strain on Williams’ relationship with Hayes, his presence did cause Melo to apparently ignore all the things Williams did for him in the past. It is possible that Cena could help repair the Trick-Melo relationship since he did take out time to give advice to the former NXT North American Champion.

What happened during WWE NXT main event featuring John Cena?

John Cena and Carmelo Hayes walked to the ring for the main event match between Melo and Breakker, who was introduced to the ring by Paul Heyman. The two young athletes put on a solid match for the crowd in attendance and fans watching at home.

Breakker tried to eliminate Hayes with the steel steps, but Cena caught him off guard and snatched the steps away from him, before using them to take out Solo Sikoa. The GOAT and the Enforcer then brawled their way to the backstage, while Hayes used the distraction to grab the win over his opponent.

After the match, The Undertaker arrived to humble Breakker.

