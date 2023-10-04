Why is John Cena mentoring multi-time champion next week? Relationship and more explored

Next week’s episode of NXT will feature the arrival of John Cena. The 16-time World Champion will be in Carmelo Hayes’ corner against Bron Breakker in their main event action. Fans might be wondering why The Doctor of Thuganomics is coming to NXT to mentor a multi-time champion.

On an interesting note, both John Cena and Carmelo Hayes happen to be from the state of Massachusetts in the United States. Carmelo imitated Cena’s iconic Ruthless Aggression line from years ago, and that could also be the reason why the veteran is arriving on the white and gold brand next Tuesday.

Cena is currently working a full-time schedule in WWE and probably wants to make the most of it by helping up-and-coming stars in the best possible way. The 46-year-old has put over LA Knight, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa in his most recent appearances on SmackDown.

Speaking of LA Knight, the Megastar will team up with Big Match John against The Bloodline at Fastlane this Saturday. The match was confirmed after Knight helped Cena fend off Jimmy and Solo last Friday on SmackDown and signed the contract to be his tag team partner.

Did John Cena recently hint at his retirement?

John Cena has accomplished almost everything during his two-decade career in WWE. He has been a multi-time world champion, Money in the Bank winner, as well as 2008 and 2013 Royal Rumble winner. However, even Cena knows that his body cannot handle the grueling punishment inside the ring for much longer.

The wrestler-turned-Hollywood actor told Namastey India Special, which was broadcast on Sony Sports Network during his most recent appearance in India, that he does not know how much longer he can go inside the ring. Cena also thanked the fans for the love and support he received during his second visit to India.

"I am leaning towards 50, and I don't know how much longer I will be physically able to do it. I haven't been here since 2006, this is the first time I've performed here and as my career hits the 21-year-old mark, I didn't know if I was gonna have another chance. People talk about wanting to win championships, I just wanna spread the excitement that is WWE around the world and for me to call it a career without stopping in India would not have been right so I'm very very glad to be here. It means so much to me," Cena said.

John Cena will also be making his appearance on SmackDown this Friday.

